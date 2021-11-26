Do the Updates to the 2022 Nissan Altima Make it Relevant Again

The Nissan Maxima may be soldiering on with special editions such as the 40th Anniversary Edition, but the writing is on the wall for this once popular Japanese sedan. Production of the Maxima, along with the Leaf and Murano, was shut down earlier this year due to the ongoing chip shortage, but Nissan is pushing ahead with the 2022 Maxima and has now announced pricing for it. The 2022 Nissan Maxima will start with an MSRP of $37,420 for the Maxima SV trim. The Maxima goes up against more accomplished competitors such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, and Nissan's pricing strategy might just be the final nail in the coffin for this piece of middle-management metal.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO