Do the Updates to the 2022 Nissan Altima Make it Relevant Again

Nissan deemed the 2021 Versa so well prepared for 2022 that the automaker has only made one change to the subcompact sedan: plumping the price a bit. All Versas here are powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque pushing that output to the front wheels. There are three trims, the entry-level S offered with a five-speed manual transmission and Nissan's continuously variable Xtronic transmission, the SV and SR sold with the CVT alone. The S with the five-speed starts at $15,087 plus a $975 destination fee, for $16,062 total. That's $107 more than the 2021 version. Upgrading to the Xtronic, which improves fuel economy from 27 city, 35 highway, 30 combined to 32 city, 40 highway, 35 combined, costs $17,725, a $100 increase over 2021.
