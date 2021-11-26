ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benefits of Consuming High Infant Nutrition Products With Exceptional Formulations Has Led The Demand In The Global Infant Nutrition Market

Cover picture for the articleWith a valuation surpassing US$ 315 Mn by 2028 end, the global Powder infant nutritional premix market is showing a positive growth outlook and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. The rapid influx of working mothers in urban areas has led to heightened demand for convenient and nutritional...

bostonnews.net

Predictive Analytics Market projected to reach $28.1 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 21.7%

According to a new market research report "Predictive Analytics Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Solution (Financial Analytics, Risk Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Web & Social Media Analytics), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2021 to USD 28.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing use of AI and ML and acquisitions and product launches in this market are expected to drive the adoption of Predictive Analytics software and services.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Training Software Market Estimates May Beats Expectation on Upcoming Revenue Growth

The Training Software Market study with 93+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Articulate, Pragmatic Works, EduBrite Systems, LearningStone, Trivantis, Initiafy, BizLibrary, ProProfs, Schoox, Easygenerator, CallidusCloud, JoomlaLMS.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Interactive Whiteboard Market 2021 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Interactive Whiteboard Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Industrial Interactive Whiteboard' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Vape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Dog Diapers Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth | Petco, AlotOfHome, One Way Pet

The latest research on "Global Dog Diapers Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
PET SERVICES
baltimorenews.net

Global Glutinous Rice Market To Be Driven By Rising Awareness Of The Health Benefits Of The Product In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Glutinous Rice Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global glutinous rice market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, size, type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Hand Sanitizer Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | Chattem, Inc ,Johnson and Johnson ,Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

Latest released the research study on Hand Sanitizer Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Hand Sanitizer Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Hand Sanitizer. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Present Scenario and The Growth Prospects | Cerner, Epic Systems, McKesson

The Latest Released Worldwide Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., McKesson Corp., Siemens Healthcare Ltd, Agfa Healthcare Corp., Allscripts, Healthcare Solutions Inc., Computer Program and Systems Inc., CompuGroup Medical AG, GE Healthcare, Keane Care Inc, Medical Information Technology Inc.
MARKET ANALYSIS
Market Analysis
bostonnews.net

Direct-to-consumer Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market Set for Explosive Growth | Centrillion Technology, Xcode, Color Genomics

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Direct-to-consumer Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center, Invitae, IntelliGenetics, Ambry Genetics, Living DNA, EasyDNA, Pathway Genomics, Centrillion Technology, Xcode, Color Genomics, Anglia DNA Services, African Ancestry, Canadian DNA Services, DNA Family Check, Alpha Biolaboratories, Test Me DNA, 23 Mofang, Genetic Health, DNA Services of America, Shuwen Health Sciences, Mapmygenome, Full Genomes, Direct-to-consumer Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test markets by :, In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific & Middle East and Africa (MEA) etc.
BOSTON, MA
bostonnews.net

Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Market May Set Epic Growth Story in Future

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Merz Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Lumenis, Galderma, Contura, Daewoong Pharma, Allergan.
SKIN CARE
bostonnews.net

Worldwide Halal Market Research Report 2022/Infectious Disease Diagnosis Market...

1 Infectious Disease Diagnosis Market Research Report. 3 Global Membrane Separation Technology Market Latest Trend. 10 Global Livestock Risk Insurance for Infectious Diseases Market Analysis. 11 Analog X-Ray Equipment Market 2022. 12 Worldwide Healthcare Cleanroom Consumables Market 2022 Outlook. 13 Taxi Cab Service Market 2022. 14 Form Fill Seal Films...
BOSTON, MA
bostonnews.net

Demand for Single Type Hydrocarbon Waxes for Plastic Additives Is Poised to Surpass US$ 5 billion Over The Assessment Period

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has published a new report on the global hydrocarbon waxes market for the 2021-2031 forecast period. According to the study, the Demand for hydrocarbon waxes market is poised to surpass US$ 5 billion in revenue by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 3%. Growth is primarily underpinned by extensive uptake in the plastic additives and paints & coatings segments.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Disposable Income to Boost Demand of Parents-in-Waiting Global Prenatal Market: States Fact.MR

Having a healthy pregnancy is the optimal way to promote a healthy birth, as early and regular prenatal care enhances the chances of a healthy pregnancy. The prenatal market has been witnessing accelerating traction as this preventive healthcare prevents complications and informs women about important steps they should following to ensure a healthy pregnancy. Rapidly changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits have led to an increase in complicated pregnancies, which in turn has been creating opportunities for companies operating in the prenatal market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Dominate High Grade Mirror Coatings Industry with a CAGR of 6%

Mirror Coatings Market analysis by Fact MR identifies leading segments in terms of Resin, Technology, and Application. The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges. Award-winning consulting firm...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Software Defined Radio Market is in Huge Demand | General Dynamics, BAE Systems, Raytheon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Software Defined Radio Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Software Defined Radio Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Software Defined Radio Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Wooden Lectern Market By Type (Counter Top, Stand Type) and By Technology (Conventional Lectern, Smart/ Intelligent Lectern) - Forecast 2021-2031

Need of integrating a professional as well as functional platform during oration is pushing the adoption of lecterns. Lecterns play a crucial role in terms of enhancing effectiveness of orations, which is a primary reason responsible for boosting adoption. Lecterns are also used for sound amplification during presentations and orations, as many of the lecterns have integrated sound technology for voice, such as speakers, microphones, and PA system with amp. Moreover, manufacturers are also offering multi-media lecterns having built-in projector shelves, for carrying out seamless presentations in a hassle-free manner.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Emerson Electric, Fieldview Solutions, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Flower Extract Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Wild Hibiscus Flower, Katyani Exports, Nature's Way Products

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Flower Extract Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Flower Extract Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Flower Extract Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS

