ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Artemi Panarin Throws Glove At Brad Marchand Late In Rangers’ Win Over Bruins

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5wjg_0d7aKwMm00

By Michael Hurley , CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — When it became clear that the Rangers were going to win the Black Friday matinee matchup against the Bruins on Friday afternoon, emotions boiled over. A leg was extended, a cross-check was delivered, and … a glove was thrown.

These things happen sometimes.

In this case, it involved Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Bruins winger Brad Marchand. After a Charlie McAvoy tripping penalty ignited a fracas in front of the Rangers’ bench in the game’s final minutes, the two teams were eventually separated. McAvoy was assessed a two-minute minor, as was Rangers winger Barclay Goodrow for his retaliation. The Rangers then tacked on an empty-net goal to take a 5-2 lead, all but ending the game .

That, however, didn’t stop Panarin and Marchand from jawing at each other from their respective benches.

We can only imagine what was said between the two players, but we do know this: Panarin got so sick of Marchand that he felt the urge to chuck his glove at Marchand’s face. Panarin gave in to those urges and let it fly:

Now there’s something you don’t see every day.

Marchand long ago ditched his persona as one of the league’s biggest pests, but he clearly can still push certain buttons when he feels motivated to do so. Here, he got Panarin to tap into the little brother playbook, as heated familial arguments can often lead to the nearest object being hurled with reckless abandon. Unfortunately for Panarin, his aim in this instance was not particularly true.

Fortunately, Marchand survived the glove attack, and the brouhaha didn’t grow into anything else after that. Both players were given misconducts, though with 11 seconds left in the game, that hardly mattered.

If the NHL Department of Player Safety had a sense of humor, it would release a comical breakdown of the glove throw before announcing that Panarin has been suspended for zero games but has to do the dishes and clean his room before he’s allowed to play again.

For now, Panarin has offered the internet the best gift one can deliver: A Grade A GIF that just might live on forever.

Comments / 0

Related
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
markerzone.com

BRAD MARCHAND FACING POSSIBLE SUSPENSION AFTER DANGEROUS PLAY ON SUNDAY

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has earned himself a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Monday after slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Sunday's Bruins/Canucks game. The play occurred at the midway point of the first period when both Marchand and Ekman-Larsson were jockeying for position...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Reilly, Blidh & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, reports came out last week that the New York Rangers are looking to add a middle-six forward to their lineup, and some are suggesting that Jake DeBrusk could be a potential match. Meanwhile, defenceman Mike Reilly has found himself watching some games from the press box as of late, and head coach Bruce Cassidy explained why. Last but not least, some are suggesting that while Trent Frederic remains out with injury, Anton Blidh may be stealing his spot on the fourth line.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Glove#Cbs Boston Boston#Hayyyshayyy
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Panarin, Shesterkin help Rangers defeat Bruins, win third straight

BOSTON -- Artemi Panarin scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves when the New York Rangers defeated the Boston Bruins 5-2 in the 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown at TD Garden on Friday. Panarin redirected Julien Gauthier's pass in front of the crease at...
NHL
NESN

Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Sabres To Win Signed Brad Marchand Jersey

One skillful competitor will be more thankful than the rest when the Boston Bruins visit the Buffalo Sabres. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Wednesday night’s Bruins-Sabres game can compete to win a signed Brad Marchand Bruins third jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Brad Marchand explains why he’s ‘not concerned at all’ about Bruins

If we go by point percentage, which was honestly a must considering the Bruins’ nonsensically light schedule out of the gate this season, the Bruins actually found themselves in a postseason spot on Thanksgiving. It’s the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, yeah, but a spot’s a spot...
NHL
SFGate

Brad Marchand, Linus Ullmark carry Bruins past Canucks 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored the tying goal on a power play in the third period and set-up David Pastrnak’s go-ahead score, helping the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. Anton Blidh also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves....
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Brad Marchand goes into takeover mode to lead Bruins comeback win over Canucks

A hot-and-cold, young season was damn close to hitting its low point Sunday night when the Bruins found themselves trailing to the Pacific-worst Canucks through 40 minutes of action. That was until Brad Marchand went into takeover mode and led the charge, with the game-tying power-play goal and the primary...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand Leads Third-Period Rally For Comeback Win

BOSTON — In the most recent era of Jaroslav Halak’s career, the Bruins have bragging rights. The former Boston goaltender was between the pipes for the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden on Sunday and made 39 saves against the Bruins, who pulled out a 3-2 comeback victory. Boston improves to 11-7 while Vancouver drops to 7-14-2.
NHL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy