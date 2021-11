The NFL announced on Wednesday that cornerback Darius Slay has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos. It is the fourth time that Slay has, well, slayed the competition to earn the honor. The first three all came during his time with the Detroit Lions. Slay is the first Eagle to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors since defensive tackle Fletcher Cox in the final week of the 2018 regular season against Washington. T.J. Edwards won Special Teams Player of the Week accolades earlier this season in the win over Carolina.

13 DAYS AGO