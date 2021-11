NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rob Gronkowski and other ‘side dishes’ who stand out for every team - Jones & Graff. 9. Baltimore Ravens (7-3) Best side dish: The adage about a receiving tight end being a quarterback’s security blanket is so true about Mark Andrews. Just look at Baltimore’s game plan against Chicago: With Lamar Jackson sidelined with an illness, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley targeted Andrews 10 times, and the tight end caught eight of those passes for 73 yards. No other player received more than six targets. Andrews trails teammate Marquise Brown by just three targets for the season, but he’s the most reliable option, with just two drops (per Pro Football Focus).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO