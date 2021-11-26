ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mic Drop – Kent Washington III Is Betting On Himself

By Carter Ferryman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic should always be sacred to the artist. Unfortunately, financial success has proven the key to ownership in the aural world. Since the dawn of record pressing, major labels have sold ungodly fame in exchange for rights to a musician’s creations. For decades, rappers and producers haven’t bothered questioning the power...

Local Listen — Auracane Showcases Artistic Roots In Album II

Hip-hop-inspired Denver artist Auracane exhibits his brand in his newest release Album II, integrating a collage of artistic styles and influences. His stage name “Auracane” is a year-old project, progressing from the artist’s last 10 years in production. The artist describes the moniker as a merger of two main elements: “aura,” the atmospheric quality or feeling generated by a person, place or thing, and “cane,” derived from the word hurricane, evoking natural power. Like the name, the music in Album II is a merger of ambient melodies and a storm of heavy hip-hop beats.
DENVER, CO
The Lost Ladies Bring a New Collective to Denver

Three women sharing one dream, Bella Conte, Emily Kaler and Lily Walters founded The Lost Room Collective in September of 2021. The lost ladies began doing pop-up shops around Denver and now have a permanent space bringing all their favorite local artists, vintage clothing and furniture together at The Source Hotel.
DENVER, CO
Denver Stylist Reanne Alise Chase Elevates Everyday Fashion

Reanne Alise Chase has been a stylist in Denver for four years now. Chase started by styling her cousin, then went on to styling photoshoots. Now she has launched her co-owned brand Gyidah with her business partner Dacy Luneburg, which compliments her very chic and sophisticated style. Chase’s Journey to...
DENVER, CO
