7 iconic shoes captured in great movies [PHOTOS]

When discussing our favorite films, we often don’t talk about footwear. Still, movies have the capacity of launching brands and styles, with shoes being one of the items that people are most interested in. This makes sense; while replicating a full outfit from a movie you love is complicated and expensive, buying the cool shoes you saw makes more sense.

Fashion in film is pivotal, often influencing the plot and becoming a central character of the story. While the clothes and the shoes don’t have dialogue, they often add layers and a vibe to films that make them emblematic. These looks tend to represent the fashion of the era, and what people were interested in at the time of the film’s release.

Here are 7 of the most iconic shoes to have appeared on films.

Charlie's Angels Farrah Fawcett , one of the original “ Charlie’s Angels ,” wore the Nike Cortez in one of the promotional images of the show, defining an era.

Forrest Gump The Nike Cortez are popular sneakers, but their presence in “ Forrest Gump ” made them into the pair of shoes that everyone wanted to have. Aside from being cool and comfortable, the Nike Cortez are the shoes Forrest runs with, a pivotal plot point in the film.

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou The film, directed by Wes Anderson , has all of the trademarks of his best films, which have devoted fans of all ages. One of the coolest aspects of it are the outfits that characters wear, made out of red beanies, blue shirts and Adidas sneakers.

Kill Bill Kill Bill is an incredibly iconic film, from the performances to the set pieces. One of the most memorable moments in it includes the outfit that the bride wears during her final battle, made up of a yellow and black jumpsuit with matching sneakers.

Aliens Ellen Ripley ’s amazing shoes, which she uses to travel to space and to take out monsters with, were designed by Reebok .

The Breakfast Club “ The Breakfast Club ” is an incredibly beloved film, from its characters and soundtrack, to it’s ‘80s fashion style. While all the shoes were awesome, Anthony Michael-Hall ’s Nike Internationalist shoes are the ones that have withstood the times.