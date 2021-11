This Thanksgiving, we gather to reflect and give thanks. For almost two years, our teams and veterans have faced COVID-19 daily. In an environment of long days, sleepless nights and the loss of over 2,500 Montanans, community, innovation, and our mission to provide the best health care regardless of any situation have been strengthened. As our teams pause to join with their families and give thanks, Montana VA looks towards Thanksgiving with hearts full of gratitude.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO