Northern Ireland’s First Minister has claimed making Covid certification mandatory to enter some venues was a “politically-motivated decision”.Paul Givan’s party, the DUP has opposed mandatory Covid certification and its minsters voted against its introduction at a meeting of the Stormont Executive.However, it passed with the four other parties represented in the Executive backing it.The system came into effect on Monday, meaning people will be asked for proof of vaccination or a negative test result to gain entry to some venues.Unlicensed premises such as cafes and coffee shops will be exempt from the rule at this stage.There will also be...

