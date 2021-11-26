Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

On Tuesday night in Hong Kong, Phillips held a modern and contemporary art sale that brought in a hammer total of HKD 370.4 million ($47.5 million) and a grand total, with premiums, of HKD 454.6 ($58.2 million). Staged in collaboration with the Chinese auction house Poly, it well exceeded its pre-sale low estimate of HKD 294.6 million ($37.8 million), which is calculated without the buyer’s premiums included. The sale saw 50 of the 52 works on offer sell, with six lots withdrawn before the start of the sale. The result is on par with the first Phillips-Poly evening sale, which made...

