ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mark Hamill Keeps Hyping The Disney+ Beatles Documentary With Awesome Star Wars Mashups

By Laura Hurley
Cinema Blend
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Hamill is a pop culture icon with a legacy going all the way back to the premiere of Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, but he shares something in common with a whole lot of people all over the world that has nothing to do with a galaxy far,...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Star Wars Fans Hyped That Sabine Wren Will Appear in Live-Action Ahsoka Series

The cast of the Star Wars: Ahsoka series is finally coming together, and it looks like Lucasfilm is putting together the live-action Star Wars Rebels reunion that fans have been asking for. Rosario Dawson is returning as the titular Ahsoka, reprising her role from The Mandalorian Season 2. The series is following her journey to track down the villainous Thrawn and she's going to get some help from Rebels fan-favorite Sabine Wren.
MOVIES
94.3 Jack FM

Disney+ unveils preview of The Beatles’ ‘Get Backl docuseries in London attended by McCartney & more stars

Paul McCartney and friends walked the red carpet outside London’s Cineworld Leicester Square on Tuesday, ahead of the U.K.’s exclusive 100-minute preview of the highly anticipated three-part Disney+ documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back. Other VIP guests on hand for the U.K. preview included Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher, Elvis Costello, James...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
George Harrison
Person
Mark Hamill
Inside the Magic

Six Intriguing Characters Revealed for Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

When you think of Walt Disney World and characters, chances are your mind goes to favorites like Mickey and Minnie. Well, Disney World’s incoming Star Wars hotel has officially revealed new characters that will soon be part of the crew for the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience!. Reservations are...
MOVIES
d23.com

EXCLUSIVE: Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives Director John Gleim Talks Meeting Mark Hamill, Exploring the Archives, and More

Every Disney fan dreams of exploring the fabled Walt Disney Archives, where treasures of Disney’s rich history are safely stored and preserved. From our favorite theme park Audio-Animatronics® figures to gorgeous matte paintings that brought movies to life, it is impossible to pick where to start first on a journey into the Archives’ halls. Well, it’s impossible for most Disney fans to pick—but John Gleim, writer and director of the documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives, was up to the task of mapping out said adventure. The documentary, which will be available to stream starting Friday, November 19, on Disney+ and previously streamed exclusively in 2020 to D23 Gold Members, delves not just into the warehouses and libraries of the Walt Disney Archives, but to Disneyland, the Walt Disney Studios, and Walt Disney’s former home—all to give Disney fans an inside look at how the Archives not only preserve the history of The Walt Disney Company, but also at how they share that history with Disney fans all over the world, bringing us together in enthusiasm and fandom.
MOVIES
allears.net

Celebrate Life Day With a NEW Star Wars Collection in Disney World

Today was Life Day, a special holiday in the Star Wars universe celebrated around the same time as our holiday season here on Earth! To commemorate this unique holiday, Disney has released a limited edition merchandise collection. We were in Disney’s Hollywood Studios today where we spotted the Life Day...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#With The Beatles
Den of Geek

Can Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Characters Succeed in the Disney+ Era?

While the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy remains a controversial topic amongst an ever-divisive fandom, the franchise’s current docket showcases a clear resolve with Disney+ television shows that pivot back to the classic era of the Original Trilogy. Indeed, with The Mandalorian having spawned a spate of television shows closely situated around the Original Trilogy era, the later-era exploits of Sequel heroes Rey, Finn and Poe appeared destined for abandonment. However, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy seems to disagree.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Message For Adam Driver's Birthday

Happy Birthday, Adam Driver! The Academy Award-nominated actor known for Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman, The Last Duel, and much more turned 38 on November 19th. Of course, many fans know Driver best as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo from the Star Wars sequels. Lots of Star Wars fans always take to social media to celebrate Driver's special day, and they weren't the only ones this week. Mark Hamill, the legendary actor known for playing Luke Skywalker AKA Driver's onscreen uncle, also shared a sweet post yesterday in honor of Driver's birthday.
MOVIES
asapland.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’: Disney + Releases Impressive Series Trailer That Continues The Story Of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

Sequel and spin-off ‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’ explores the story of some elite and experimental clones we first met in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’. The series takes place after the Clone Wars and follows a squad of clones that are genetically different from their brothers in the clone army and possess incredible abilities that help turn them into an unbeatable team.
TV & VIDEOS
orlandoweekly.com

Soothe not-OK Boomers this Thanksgiving with Disney+'s new Beatles documentary

— In her third and final season, the teenage hit girl has to contend with a formidable new adversary played by Ray Liotta. (Yes, younger readers, there was a time when Ray Liotta was considered intimidating in ways that didn't involve trying to shove Chantix down your throat at 3 a.m.) (Amazon Prime)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
rockcellarmagazine.com

Don’t Forget: Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Series Premieres on Disney Plus on Thanksgiving (How to Watch)

At long last, it arrives this week. The Beatles: Get Back, the awaited documentary from famed director Peter Jackson. The six-hour(!) documentary will be presented in three two-hour episodes, splitting the massive project into a documentary series, of sorts. The first episode will premiere on Disney Plus for all subscribers on Thursday, Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving — beginning at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET).
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Peter Jackson Has A New Favorite Beatles Song Thanks To The Get Back Documentary

If you’re going to spearhead making a six hour documentary about The Beatles, you’re going to have to be a pretty big fan. Peter Jackson certainly is that, and the Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back is a testament to that love. The accomplished director of The Lord of the Rings certainly had his favorite Beatles song going into the production, but making the new Disney+ documentary has caused him to have a new appreciation for the songs on the Beatles Let it Be album, so much so he says his current favorite Beatles song is the somewhat surprising, but no less amazing, “Dig a Pony”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Bruised Cast: Where You've Seen The Netflix Movie Stars Before

Netflix has been coming out with plenty of amazing original movies, from the star-studded offering of the Red Notice cast to the third entry in The Princess Switch series. One of the latest releases was Bruised, from Academy-Award winner Halle Berry in her directorial debut. The film follows the story...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Jackson Says Disney Wanted to Ban All Curse Words in ‘Get Back,’ but Beatles Team Refused

Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary “Get Back” is a rarity for Disney+ as it contains a handful of scenes that contain smoking and explicit language. Disney outright banned the depiction of smoking in its films and television programs in 2017. No wonder the streaming giant included a disclaimer before the three installments of “Get Back” that reads: “This footage contains explicit language, mature themes, and smoking.” And if Disney had its way, all of the band’s cursing would’ve been removed from the documentary. Jackson revealed as much in a recent interview with NME. “Paul [McCartney] describes it as being very raw,” Jackson...
MOVIES
geekspin.co

Star Trek: Prodigy and SpongeBob SquarePants characters star in a wild mashup art

The Internet has got even weirder when Nickelodeon unveiled a mashup art featuring the characters of Star Trek: Prodigy and SpongeBob SquarePants. Shared on the network’s official Twitter account on Wednesday, the bizarre artwork shows how Star Trek: Prodigy and SpongeBob SquarePants characters would look like if they were merged into one. Star Trek: Prodigy’s Kathryn Janeway, Dal, Gwynala, Rok-Tahk, Zero, and Chakotay are present in the mashup art, as well as Bikini Bottom residents SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and Gary.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy