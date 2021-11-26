ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

I read a poem the other day…

Shoshone News Press
 4 days ago

Hard times create strong men, Strong men create good times, Good times create weak men, Weak men create hard times. As through out history itself these words have never been more true, the circle of life, as all things are cyclical. As in nature the seed produces the flower, the flower...

shoshonenewspress.com

Comments / 0

Related
claremont-courier.com

Creative Mindfulness – A Poem “I Forgive You”

Hello and welcome. This is Janice Hoffmann, November 23rd, 2021 for the Claremont Courier and thanks for taking a four-minute break from your busy day to listen to the next installment of “Creative Mindfulness”. Mindfulness is looking at the present, the current moment, from multiple viewpoints, without judgement, without rancor....
CLAREMONT, CA
uhclthesignal.com

POEM: ‘Ode to my Criminal’

My vision was blurry, a hindrance from the light. All I could do was cage the bird inside. I cut its wings and ceased to fight. You and I became criminals in His eyes. You paid with lust, and I with my innocence. This vicious cycle dulled my soulfulness. It...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wesleyan Argus

Poems of Our Climate: To Capture

Poems of Our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Oliver Egger ’23. Oliver Egger also runs the literary magazine group Route 9 whose literary magazine The Lavender was released last month! READ IT ONLINE AT ROUTE9.ORG. This second issue is metamorphosis themed and is looking for poetry, prose, and art connected to moments of change. Submit your poetry at tinyurl.com/wespoetry. If you are interested in having your poem featured in this column, Poems of Our Climate, please email your work directly to oegger@wesleyan.edu.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The Day I Passed for White

As a light-skinned Black woman, I have purposefully passed for white only once in my life. Which is not to say I haven’t passed unintentionally many times—especially as a young adult, away from home for the first time. When white folks around me vented their subterranean racism (“Black kids only get into college because of affirmative action, you know”), I liked to consider myself a warrior—a masked superspy. I always pushed back against this covert racism—the off-color jokes, the insider whispers. (“I would never date a Black man, they’re all on drugs.” “My roommate’s hair smells, you know, like them .”) Importantly, I always revealed my own racial identity as quickly as possible.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem
panolian.com

What if Satan sent you a poem to read?

I challenge you, my brothers and sisters, to bring calm to your innermost self. Don’t let the devil rise because he is ever present in your spirit. Joy brings gladness and a smile to your face. Pair your pick up to your get up. Lazy days, lazy nights bring the breeze into a song, a sign that misgivings are everywhere.
RELIGION
gatesnotes.com

5 books I loved reading this year

When I was a kid, I was obsessed with science fiction. Paul Allen and I would spend countless hours discussing Isaac Asimov’s original Foundation trilogy. I read every book by Edgar Rice Burroughs and Robert Heinlein. (The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress was a particular favorite.) There was something so thrilling to me about these stories that pushed the limits of what was possible.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
spokanepublicradio.org

Mike Aleman reads "Autumn Day" by Rainier Maria Rilke

Mike Aleman is a retired high school and college English teacher. He has published books of poetry (The Chalk Dust Poet) as well as short stories (Adios Mi Abuela). He is a frequent contributor of poetry and stories on KPBX. John Whalen reads "Thoreau" by Rodney Jones. By Verne Windham...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
kunc.org

'Mother, I Am Suffocating' is a dizzying poem that becomes clear and beautiful

The early images of Mother I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You come like a barrage of impressions your mind can’t organize: a tree against a gray sky, then narrow sewage canals running across the screen with mist rising up as if they were lovely streams. Bats perch upside down on a long wooden beam before they launch into flight. Water runs over rocks and grass, and then a figure in a distorted, partly abstracted image carrying a crucifix. For about five minutes, the only sounds are birds and what may be the sound of a camera moving along. It’s all in black and white, and filmed in the close-to-square dimensions of older films.
MOVIES
sjpl.org

November: Books I've Read Recently

"Books I've Read Recently" is a series where I, Penelope Gomez, will do a monthly wrap up of the books I've read throughout the past month. In this series I will give a brief synopsis of the story and then give the book a rating out of 5 stars. 5 stars being the best and 1 star being the worst!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
B102.7

A Soldier’s Thanksgiving Poem

I ran across this poem that I posted a few years ago and believe it's just as relevant in this uncertain world. Give it a read this Thanksgiving at the dinner table and remember our troops stationed all over the world in service to our country. Instead of family and...
SOCIETY
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
nyjournalofbooks.com

Howdie-Skelp: Poems

“the kind of poetry that can make a reader wince with delight.”. Like the poetic equivalent of Steven Millhauser’s brilliant short story “The Slap,” Paul Muldoon’s new collection creates a similar magical realist effect, with an amalgamation of down-to-earth narrative, surreal images, and elliptical connections. At times, the poet makes the reader feel as if the poems are marvelous word association games being played for high stakes. Muldoon’s poetry, like old age, is not for sissies. His work is filled with riddles and riddled with puns, a verse both suggestive and erudite and strange and dreamlike in its repetitions. He seems to delight in perplexing his readers in the way his countryman James Joyce did. “Get me or get off the page,” he seems to say.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

'Licorice Pizza' Faces Backlash for Racist Gag That Left Viewers Gasping

The new coming-of-age movie Licorice Pizza is facing some serious criticism after its opening weekend in select theaters this Thanksgiving. The movie is set in southern California in the 1970s and features some casual racism against Asian people. According to a report by NBC News, many viewers felt that these lines were unnecessary and ultimately just harmful, without adding to the art itself at all.
MOVIES
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Candace Owens condemned after alleging ‘Black Americans are the most murderous group in America’

Candace Owens has been condemned online and accused of “verbal gymnastics” after she alleged that Black Americans were the country’s “most murderous group”.The far-right commentator was speaking on Tucker Carlson Tonight when she said Democrats had downplayed the arrest of a Black man, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, for the deadly attack on a Wisconsin Christmas parade last week. Ms Owens, also downplaying the deaths of George Floyd and the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse as issues of racial injustice, alleged that “Black Americans are the most murderous group in America by rate”. He remarks were widely condemned by Twitter users on...
CELEBRITIES
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy