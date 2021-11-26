I read a poem the other day…

As a light-skinned Black woman, I have purposefully passed for white only once in my life. Which is not to say I haven’t passed unintentionally many times—especially as a young adult, away from home for the first time. When white folks around me vented their subterranean racism (“Black kids only get into college because of affirmative action, you know”), I liked to consider myself a warrior—a masked superspy. I always pushed back against this covert racism—the off-color jokes, the insider whispers. (“I would never date a Black man, they’re all on drugs.” “My roommate’s hair smells, you know, like them .”) Importantly, I always revealed my own racial identity as quickly as possible.
