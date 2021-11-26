📸 Senior Spotlight

Kylie Martin said she’s seen a lot of growth in her pom career. The McAlester senior started her pom journey in her freshman year, and said the changes she’s seen amongst herself and the team has been one of her favorite things. “Just growing as a team. Because like freshman...
Bartlesville High School gritty gridder Josh Heuertz will always be able to say he helped make a big-time play against one of the state’s top players and a future Oklahoma State player.
During the Bruins’ game against Bixby, Heuertz was on the scene during a punt return attempt by Bixby High’s Braylin Presley.
...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After spending four years as a back-up, Morningside fifth year senior running back Anthony Back is on the verge of becoming the Mustangs’ all-time leader in rushing touchdowns scored if he can punch it in one more time this postseason. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Catlin Gabel senior Felipe Rueda added something fresh to his on-going collection of championship bling. The 17-year-old leader from the 17-0 club, notched three goals and three assists in the Eagles’ 3A-2A-1A crown over the weekend. A 14th in program history. A third in Felipe’s outstanding prep career after no big blue OSAA trophies were handed out a year ago.
When Conner Coop came to McAlester, he decided to try out a new sport. The Buff senior transferred from Crowder to attend high school at McAlester his freshman year, and decided to begin a football career in football his sophomore year. Since then, Coop said he’s learned lessons that he’s...
Luke Fortner‘s long and winding road at the University of Kentucky is nearing its conclusion. The old man of the Kentucky football team with three degrees and six seasons under his belt on the Big Blue Wall has been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Fortner’s...
Sometimes, you’ve got to push through a hardship because you believe it’s worth it. That gritty attitude found a home in the heart of a handful of Nowata High School football seniors. They refused to quit despite the challenges, choosing to be motivated by loyalty and hope rather than by...
More members of our JuggernautAI Community who are working hard and crushing PRs. @baruthur198 benching 440# x3. Huge lift for Brandon who competes in the 198# class. He has been using the app since April 2021. @powerlifting_grammy Donna is closegrip benching 130 for sets of 3, she was previously struggling...
For Kyla Taylor, it’s been a fun ride the last four years with the Oklahoma Union High School softball team.
And not only because the squad recorded nearly 100 wins during that time and made an historic appearance in the state tournament.
...
Kade Hemmerling has been playing football for most of his life. The McAlester senior started his football career way back in the third grade and has been playing ever since. And now as he traverses the course of his final season in a black and gold uniform, he said one thing about the game has stood out among the rest.
A year ago, Bartlesville High football player Brendon Lydon didn’t know where he might fit into the mix for the 2021 season. As his senior season destiny unfolded, Lydon landed in the starting strong safety spot — where he led the Bruins in tackles (86). “Honestly, a lot of it...
PINETOWN, N.C. (WITN) - “I lift weights and run and all that stuff. But it’s just to get me better at this game,” says Northside-Pinetown senior running back Mitch Godley. “Football. It’s my life.”. “Hard-working kid. He came in as a freshman and it has paid off for him,” says...
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball (14-11, 6-8 Big 12) hits the road this weekend for their last regular-season series of the year. The Jayhawks head to Manhattan, Kansas to face Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 26-27. Both matches are set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
Before my name even left Coach Lance Leipold’s mouth, I knew I was about to be the recipient of my team’s newest weekly award. And judging by the number of heads that turned around to look at me, I think most of my teammates did, too. Let’s go back to...
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks dropped a tight affair to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, 34-28. Kansas scored via a 3-yard rush from quarterback Jalon Daniels with 1 minute and 43 seconds remaining to set up an onside kick for the Jayhawks. The Mountaineers were able to recover the kick, ending the comeback bid for Kansas and securing a win for the visitors.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Kansas Women’s Basketball suffered its first defeat of the 2021-22 season on Friday, Nov. 26, in the South Point Shootout, falling 68-58 to #11/10-ranked Tennessee at South Point Arena. The Jayhawks were led by Holly Kersgeiter, who scored a season-high 19 points and recorded eight rebounds,...
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Dayton Flyers, 74-73, on Friday in the second round of the ESPN Events Invitational at HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Dayton’s Mustapha Amzil hit the game-winning bucket as time expired to give the Flyers the...
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament for the 10th time in program history. KU will head to Omaha, Nebraska to take on the Oregon Ducks in the first round. The match will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. CT in the D.J. Sokol Arena.
Last season, Hempfield’s baseball team had an historic year, reaching the WPIAL Class 6A finals for the first time. With several seniors graduating, Hempfield will look much different this year. But that doesn’t worry senior Brandon Coughlin. “We’ve got a lot of young guys that are pretty talented,” Coughlin said....
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Lance Leipold announced Monday that defensive line coach Kwahn Drake and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson will not be returning to the coaching staff. Jordan Peterson and Taiwo Onatolu, who both served as senior analysts this past season, have been promoted to on-field coaches. “I want...
