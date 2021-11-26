ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
📸 Senior Spotlight

kuathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing able to play in front of my hometown has been...

kuathletics.com

kptv.com

Senior Spotlight: Catlin Gabel soccer star adds more championship hardware

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Catlin Gabel senior Felipe Rueda added something fresh to his on-going collection of championship bling. The 17-year-old leader from the 17-0 club, notched three goals and three assists in the Eagles’ 3A-2A-1A crown over the weekend. A 14th in program history. A third in Felipe’s outstanding prep career after no big blue OSAA trophies were handed out a year ago.
#My Hometown
jtsstrength.com

JuggernautAI Community Spotlight #2

More members of our JuggernautAI Community who are working hard and crushing PRs. @baruthur198 benching 440# x3. Huge lift for Brandon who competes in the 198# class. He has been using the app since April 2021. @powerlifting_grammy Donna is closegrip benching 130 for sets of 3, she was previously struggling...
kuathletics.com

🏐 Jayhawks Head to Manhattan for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball (14-11, 6-8 Big 12) hits the road this weekend for their last regular-season series of the year. The Jayhawks head to Manhattan, Kansas to face Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 26-27. Both matches are set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
KANSAS STATE
kuathletics.com

Buying in from the Sideline

Before my name even left Coach Lance Leipold’s mouth, I knew I was about to be the recipient of my team’s newest weekly award. And judging by the number of heads that turned around to look at me, I think most of my teammates did, too. Let’s go back to...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 West Virginia Tops Kansas in Tight Game on Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks dropped a tight affair to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, 34-28. Kansas scored via a 3-yard rush from quarterback Jalon Daniels with 1 minute and 43 seconds remaining to set up an onside kick for the Jayhawks. The Mountaineers were able to recover the kick, ending the comeback bid for Kansas and securing a win for the visitors.
KANSAS STATE
kuathletics.com

🏀 KU Battles #11/10 Tennessee, Falling 68-58

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Kansas Women’s Basketball suffered its first defeat of the 2021-22 season on Friday, Nov. 26, in the South Point Shootout, falling 68-58 to #11/10-ranked Tennessee at South Point Arena. The Jayhawks were led by Holly Kersgeiter, who scored a season-high 19 points and recorded eight rebounds,...
BASKETBALL
kuathletics.com

🏐 Kansas Volleyball Selected for 10th NCAA Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament for the 10th time in program history. KU will head to Omaha, Nebraska to take on the Oregon Ducks in the first round. The match will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. CT in the D.J. Sokol Arena.
OMAHA, NE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Hempfield’s Brandon Coughlin

Last season, Hempfield’s baseball team had an historic year, reaching the WPIAL Class 6A finals for the first time. With several seniors graduating, Hempfield will look much different this year. But that doesn’t worry senior Brandon Coughlin. “We’ve got a lot of young guys that are pretty talented,” Coughlin said....
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Football Announces Coaching Staff Changes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Lance Leipold announced Monday that defensive line coach Kwahn Drake and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson will not be returning to the coaching staff. Jordan Peterson and Taiwo Onatolu, who both served as senior analysts this past season, have been promoted to on-field coaches. “I want...
LAWRENCE, KS

