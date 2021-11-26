ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

John Hood | Infrastructure bill did us no favors

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxnGv_0d7aAdU700

RALEIGH — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law on November 15 attracted the votes of both Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Washington and has attracted praise from many North Carolina leaders, as well — once more illustrating the fact that bad ideas can also be popular ideas.

The bill is bad because it’s misleading (only about half of the total, $550 billion, represents truly new spending). It’s bad because it’s unconstitutional (the federal government was never supposed to be so heavily involved in purely local and regional infrastructure). And it’s bad because it’s wasteful (all the federal strings attached to the funds, including union-scale wage requirements, will make the investment far less efficient than if states and localities funded the projects themselves).

As with other government services, it is a mistake to equate dollars spent with value added. For example, the bill includes $110 billion for roads and bridges and $105 billion for rail and transit. The relative proportions are absurd. Dollars spent on highways are far more productive than dollars spent on transit or Amtrak.

Even within the highway category, some states are going to spend the dollars prudently and others poorly. North Carolina, as it happens, will likely perform comparatively well. Although our Department of Transportation has recently struggled to produce accurate forecasts of future projects, changes in the state’s funding formulas and procedures have significantly boosted the productivity of our highway investments over the past decade.

A California-based think tank, the Reason Foundation, conducts an annual study of the cost-effectiveness of state highway systems. As recently as 2016, North Carolina ranked 17th in the study (which the think tank I used to head, the John Locke Foundation, published for a number of years before Reason took the baton). The latest edition, which draws on 2019 data, ranks North Carolina fifth in the nation.

Reason’s ranking system incorporates both cost and value measures. North Carolina keeps its per-mile administrative expenses modest (11th lowest) while the condition of our pavement is rather good (8th best for rural roads and 10th for interstates and urban roads). Our fatality rates are close to the national average, as is traffic congestion in our urban areas (which actually constitutes an improvement from years ago). North Carolina’s worst performance (39th) is for the share of bridges that are structurally deficient.

Care to take a guess at which states get the least bang for their highway bucks? Yep, for the most part it’s the usual suspects: California (45th), New York (46th), and New Jersey (50th), plus the hard-to-build-in states of Hawaii (47th) and Alaska (48th). Florida (41st), as it happens, fares poorly in this area, too, while Texas (16th) is significantly above average.

That states vary so widely in the cost-effectiveness of their highway spending is a major reason for Washington to butt out of it — and, for the most part, out of infrastructure funding more broadly.

Back when presidents and congresses cared about such constitutional niceties, more than half a century ago, they justified the federal interstate highway system as a defense measure to ensure that troops and materiel could be moved rapidly across the country in case of attack. There remains a similar justification for some federal spending on infrastructure, to be sure — to make sure we have secure lines for transmitting information and energy during wartime, for example.

But the vast majority of the benefits of roads, bridges, transit, broadband networks, and water systems will accrue to those who live near and make use of those systems on a regular basis. They ought to pay for them, with some combination of user charges and taxes, and their elected local and state representatives should be the ones making decisions about infrastructure needs, investments, and operations.

Removing these responsibilities to Washington doesn’t turn the resulting projects into free gifts. It merely socializes cost and reduces efficiency. North Carolinians would be better off if the federal infrastructure bill had never passed.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author of the new novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats’ Plan Bypassing Senate Panels Prompts Vetting Concerns

Senate Democrats skip markup process on spending and tax bill. Strategy risks chamber’s standing in talks, political backlash. Getting President Joe Biden’s economic plan through the Senate before the end of the year is a top priority for Democrats. Yet their gambit to forgo committee action on the House-passed measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ncpoliticalnews.com

Infrastructure Bill Did Us No Favors

RALEIGH — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law on November 15 attracted the votes of both Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Washington and has attracted praise from many North Carolina leaders, as well — once more illustrating the fact that bad ideas can also be popular ideas.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Infrastructure bill will get us moving again

Editor, Register-Mail: Infrastructure includes everything from highways to broadband. It's what our nation travels on, communicates with, and what expedites daily living and commerce. On Monday, Nov. 15, President Biden signed into law the most extensive infrastructure bill since the interstate highway bill signed by President Eisenhower in the 1950s. What's more, it was passed out of Congress by nearly all Democrats with the help of 32 Republicans — truly bipartisan.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Amtrak#State Representatives#Water Systems#Raleigh#Republican#Democratic#The Reason Foundation#The John Locke Foundation
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Rep. Dylan Roberts: How the bipartisan infrastructure bills help us

Here’s some great news: Substantial and badly-needed investment in our state’s infrastructure, broadband and water needs are coming our way thanks to bipartisan infrastructure bills passing both in Washington, D.C., and at the State Capitol in Denver. Both of these bills are going to improve our commutes and road safety, invest in our water resources and bolster the economy here in our mountain communities.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Montanan

Biden’s immigration plans face new test in the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the Judiciary […] The post Biden’s immigration plans face new test in the U.S. Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FOREIGN POLICY
floridapolitics.com

Florida House releases aggressive Republican redistricting plan for Congressional seats

But another submitted staff draft shows greater restraint. If anyone wondered if forces in the Florida Legislature would try and create an aggressive Republican map, there’s now an answer. One of the draft proposals from the Florida House Redistricting staff would likely reduce the Democrats in Florida’s Congressional delegation by at least one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Congress faces December pile-up as default threat looms

Lawmakers returned to Washington Monday staring down a critical holiday season to-do list that juggles President Joe Biden's domestic spending priorities with keeping the government open and averting a catastrophic debt default. Senators are bracing for what is shaping up to be the one of the most grueling Decembers in years, with defense funding and the expanding probe into the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill likely to add to the workload. But the top priority is government funding, with federal agencies due to run out of cash on Friday. A lasting deal to avoid a damaging shutdown would require agreement on spending bills for the 2022 fiscal year, as the government is still funded at levels approved during Donald Trump's administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy