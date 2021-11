Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update promised a deluge of new items — and a few weeks into the release, it’s clear the update has absolutely delivered. Players are busy collecting adorable new gyroids, making use of glowing moss and vines, and adding partitions and hanging lighting to their interiors. There are also lots of new useful items for beautiful island designing, from castle towers for fortress builds to pergolas and gazebos for gardens.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO