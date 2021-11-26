More winter weather possible this weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dominant high-pressure system is locked over the southeastern US and the Gulf of Mexico. This means that a long stretch of dry weather is in the forecast for South Florida with warming temperatures. Tuesday night calls for tranquil conditions with just a few clouds and a light northeast wind. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s. (CBS4) Not so chilly but still a cool start for Wednesday, so, a light sweater or jacket will do as you head out the door to work and school in the morning. Then sunshine with clouds mixing in for the afternoon. Wednesday’s high will top the upper 70s. The warming trend is small, but it continues through the weekend. High temperatures will start to hit 80 degrees Thursday afternoon and then the lower 80s by Saturday. At the same time, the mornings will feel a little milder. Low temperatures will creep up to the upper 60s by the weekend. As far as that high pressure system goes, it is sticking around through Sunday. However, forecast models are hinting the next cold front could arrive early next week.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO