Environment

More winter weather possible this weekend

By John Hammersmith
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening will stay mostly quiet for us here in Michiana, so if you are headed out to do more holiday shopping you are good to go. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 20s with wind chills closer...

www.abc57.com

Comments / 0

wwnytv.com

Winter weather advisory tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Widespread snow will push off to the east today and most areas will just have mostly cloudy skies. But others have a winter weather advisory. The advisory is for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. It starts at 7 p.m. tonight and ends at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will mainly affect the Tug Hill.
WATERTOWN, NY
State
Michigan State
fox61.com

Cold overnight, chilly Tuesday

Tuesday will start out with some sun, but clouds will increase as the morning goes along. There may be a sprinkle or flurry. High temps will be around 40 degrees.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE
#Holiday Shopping
CBS Denver

Weather Experts Concerned About Impact Of Colorado’s ‘Very Rare’ Dry Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – Just a few days from December in Colorado, and the weather is far from winter-like. “I like going out and enjoying the nicer weather outdoors, but in the back of my mind it bothers me a little because I know there are larger impacts and things to worry about,” Becky Bolinger said. Bolinger is the Assistant State Climatologist at Colorado’s Climate Center at Colorado State University. She says November is chalking up to be one of the warmest on record. (credit: CBS) “When you take that warme-than-average and dryer-than-average and put them together, it also means in the higher elevations you...
COLORADO STATE
abc57.com

Warming trend continues this week

The final day of November will go down as a quiet one. Temperatures are still cool today, but slightly warmer than Monday. We’ll see a little sunshine later this afternoon. Tonight clouds return and temperatures fall into the low 30s. Clouds stick around through Wednesday. It is possible to see...
KTAL

Warmer weather for the rest of the week, weekend rain possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern is headed to a great place today as temperatures this afternoon will be near perfect, with a warming trend expected to continue through at least Friday. A cold front will move in this weekend, but the timing remains up in the air as far as the rainfall this front could bring.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Overnight, Milder Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some evening light showers/flurries, we’ll clear out in the overnight with lows in the low 30s. It will be mostly sunny and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds return Tuesday night ahead of a weak clipper system that will allow for a slight chance for patchy rain and flurries on Wednesday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The first day of December will be mild with highs on Wednesday afternoon in the low 50s. Expect mid-50s for Thursday, which is nearly 15 degrees above average, with a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive this weekend with colder temperatures on Saturday, and a chance for a rain and snow mix of Sunday with highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight. Low 32. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy light rain/flurries possible early. High 50.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL
abc57.com

A few raindrops possible Wednesday, warm start to December

It will be pleasant this evening across Michiana, with temperatures falling through the 40s and 30s as clouds increase. A few rain showers are possible Wednesday, but any impacts will be minor. It'll be quite the warm start to meteorological winter, as highs are on either side of 50 for the first three days of the season. The weekend will be chilly, with highs near 40. Rain and snow showers are possible Sunday, with a chance of lake-effect snow on Monday. There's still plenty of question marks in the forecast for early next week, so stay tuned for updates.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warming Trend Continues This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dominant high-pressure system is locked over the southeastern US and the Gulf of Mexico. This means that a long stretch of dry weather is in the forecast for South Florida with warming temperatures. Tuesday night calls for tranquil conditions with just a few clouds and a light northeast wind. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s. (CBS4) Not so chilly but still a cool start for Wednesday, so, a light sweater or jacket will do as you head out the door to work and school in the morning. Then sunshine with clouds mixing in for the afternoon. Wednesday’s high will top the upper 70s. The warming trend is small, but it continues through the weekend. High temperatures will start to hit 80 degrees Thursday afternoon and then the lower 80s by Saturday. At the same time, the mornings will feel a little milder. Low temperatures will creep up to the upper 60s by the weekend. As far as that high pressure system goes, it is sticking around through Sunday. However, forecast models are hinting the next cold front could arrive early next week.
MIAMI, FL

