Solana can scale to millions of transactions per second, and that is why it can become the next leading digital asset protocol, according to FTX’s CEO. The Founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX – Sam Bankman-Fried – believes Solana (SOL) could become the next most dominant digital asset project. He added that Avalanche (AVAX) is another blockchain network that can climb to the top.

