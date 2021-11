The cast of Harry Potter is reuniting for a TV special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, from the blockbuster film franchise.Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will join others in an HBO Max series titled Return to Hogwarts to discuss the making of the film.The director of the first two films, Chris Columbus, will also join the TV special to “honour the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros Studios London two decades ago.”Scheduled to be broadcast on 1...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO