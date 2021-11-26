Game Preview, Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders 11/26/2021: Lines, how to watch

In my early days of radio, I worked at a station with an old dot matrix printer hooked to the AP Newsfeed. The high-pitched whirring sound harmoniously melded with the ever-present sound of paper rolling forwards like marching boots hitting the pavement. If there were an NHL news feed, Saturday night would have sounded the same as the Pittsburgh Penguins fired 50 shots and lost. Brendan Lemieux bit Brady Tkachuk, Evander Kane may have an NHL trade suitor, and there is absolute chaos in the Montreal Canadiens organization.
Comments / 0