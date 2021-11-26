Game Preview, Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders 11/26/2021: Lines, how to watch

Sidney Crosby's return to the ice was anticlimactic for the Penguins in their most recent game against their rivals, the Capitals. Crosby came back from COVID-19 protocols for the first time since Nov. 3. He and eight other teammates as well as the head coach all missed time after a breakout on the team. Crosby also missed time at the beginning of the year after undergoing offseason surgery.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO