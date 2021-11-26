Pens Points: New Arena, New York

BOSTON (CBS) — Hockey is now a part of Fenway Sports Group’s ever-growing portfolio. Fenway Sports Group announced Monday that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team. The deal is still subject to approval by the NHL Board of Governors, but it is expected to close before the end of the year. While the Penguins will soon be owned by the same group that owns the Boston Red Sox, much of the Pittsburgh brass will remain the same under Fenway Sports Group. Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will remain part of the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO