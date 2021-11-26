Pens Points: New Arena, New York

On Saturday night, the New York Islanders will play their first game at UBS Arena, a handsome new structure just over the city line in western Nassau County, next to the Belmont Park racetrack. The move marks the end of a long relocation process for the ice-hockey team, and it marks the end of a local sports-venue boom. Since 2007, the metropolitan area has seen the construction of two Major League Baseball parks, one National Football League stadium (shared by the region’s two teams), one Major League Soccer field, and three major indoor venues in Brooklyn, Newark, and Elmont — in addition to a $1 billion renovation of Madison Square Garden.
Comments / 0