Teresa Giudice and fiance Luis Ruelas share sweet family photo with their kids as they celebrate Thanksgiving at her new $3M home in New Jersey

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

They recently became engaged after dating for more than one year.

And Teresa Giudice celebrated Thanksgiving with her new fiance, Luis Ruelas, and her four daughters at her new mansion in New Jersey on Thursday evening.

The 49-year-old reality star was positively beaming as she stood alongside her gorgeous family in a snap shared to his Instagram account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPNVy_0d7a56Cj00
Family forever: Teresa Giudice celebrated Thanksgiving with her new fiance, Luis Ruelas, and her four daughters at her new mansion in New Jersey on Thursday evening

'Thankful, Grateful & So Blessed,' he captioned the snap of his new family. 'Happy Thanksgiving. Love you guys'

Teresa and Luis stood alongside her daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, and his son Louie.

Earlier in the morning, Luis got to work in the kitchen perfecting a few recipes in a far more comfortable outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ti1Nc_0d7a56Cj00
All together: Teresa and Luis stood alongside her daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, and his son Louie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tbtyf_0d7a56Cj00
Carbs please: Earlier in the morning, Luis got to work in the kitchen perfecting a few recipes in a far more comfortable outfit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRD0V_0d7a56Cj00
Passing on the turkey: She shared her opulent golden tablescape with a ham taking centerstage as she tagged her husband-to-be

She shared her opulent golden tablescape with a ham taking centerstage as she tagged her husband-to-be.

Teresa also paid homage to her late parents with a sweet snap of a framed photo surrounded by colorful hearts.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a few major life changes this year including the engagement ring Luis gave her during a recent trip to Greece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wx2n0_0d7a56Cj00
'Miss you both very much:' Teresa also paid homage to her late parents with a sweet snap of a framed photo surrounded by colorful hearts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zxwl_0d7a56Cj00
Marry me: Under a firework-lit night sky, Teresa said 'Yes' to her boyfriend of about one year

Luis dropped down to one knee and proposed in grand fashion last month with fireworks blasting in the sky for the perfecting romantic setting.

Weeks earlier, Teresa traded in her six-bedroom home she shared with ex Joe Giudice for a new, $3.3million estate across 5.6 acres with 7,728-square-feet of indoor living space.

'It's hard for me to sell the house,' she said on the hit Bravo show. 'Joe and I built the house together; we raised our four daughters in that home,' before she maintained: 'I am ready for a new beginning. I'm looking for a fresh start.'

Famously, the former couple of 20 years were charged with bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and failing to pay taxes in 2013, with both serving time in prison.

Joe has been living in his home country of Italy since being deported in 2018, and is fighting to return to the United States to be a part of his children's lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8vTP_0d7a56Cj00
Popping the question: Days after the romantic Grecian proposal, Teresa Giudice shared a video of her fiancé Louie A. Ruelas getting down on one knee

