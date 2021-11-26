This Dog Is So Obsessed With His Little Blue Pool | The Dodo

A Labrador has given birth to an extremely rare mix of pure yellow, chocolate, and black puppies in the same litter. Black Labrador retriever named Zola, 4, delivered ten pups who are a mixture of three different colors — only seen on a "handful" of occasions before. Owners Tina Davis,...
The top 10 best behaved dog breeds have been revealed, with the loyal Korean Jindo Dog taking the top spot. New research conducted by Protect My Paws analysed Instagram hashtags to find out which pups are better behaved than others — and the results may surprise you. Native to the South Korean island of Jindo, Korean Jindo pups are a national treasure, scoring a positive 75.86% in the study.
A sausage dog gave birth to ten pups born as small as mice and the supersized litter is now being cared for by their proud owner - who delivered the babies herself. Stacey Whiteley got the shock of her life when she learnt her pregnant pooch Cheesecake was giving birth to a supersized litter.
This 16-year-old dog gets rescued from being trapped in a box for his entire life. Watch his transformation from being matted and unrecognizable to getting the opportunity to run around like a puppy again. Keep up with Atlas on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dagebake. To help Peace of Mind Dog Rescue save more...
Most states have official flags, official trees & flowers and even birds, but not many can call a breed of cat their own. Maine however does have this distinction. It is the first cat breed to originate in America and also the breed to win America’s first cat show. If...
This scared mama gave birth to 8 puppies underneath a car. Now they are all safe at a shelter, almost ready for adoption!. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: http://thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/Takis-Shelter-non-profit-organisation-591844890918840/. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
This little beauty is an absolute DREAMboat! Little Dream is a 10-12 week blue nose Pitt who is feisty, curious, and fearless. She is also playful and a total love bug. She would do well in a home where the humans were home with her most of the time and had an older fur sibling to teach her the ropes. If you are interested in giving this little smarty a home, please visit Sparkrescue.org to complete an adoption application.
A dog that walks on its hind legs has gone viral on TikTok, for obvious reasons. TikToker Kassondra M. Van Wyk has received over 8.7 million views on a video of her pooch Nala walking on her hind legs. The video shows Nala standing by a counter as Kassondra says:...
Dog who wanted to hide from the world falls in love with a cranky, senior cat 😍.
This dog who was a new mom couldn't stop wagging her tail once she knew her babies would be safe 💗.
To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter:
