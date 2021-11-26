ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest at Boston College odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guSyV_0d7a27GV00

The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 6-1 ACC) visit the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 2-5) Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Below, we look at the Wake Forest vs. Boston College odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Demon Deacons need a win on the road in Chestnut Hill, and they will punch their ticket to the ACC Championship Game. Wake has rolled up an impressive 43.1 PPG this season while piling up 490.1 total yards per game.

The Eagles have managed just 26.0 PPG this season, but that’s actually pretty impressive since they lost QB Phil Jurkovec rather early to a season-ending injury. BC was dumped 26-23 last week against Florida State, snapping a modest two-game win and cover streak.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Wake Forest at Boston College odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 3:55 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Wake Forest -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Boston College +175 (bet $100 to win $175)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Wake Forest -5.5 (-112) | Boston College +5.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 64.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Wake Forest at Boston College odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Wake Forest 45, Boston College 34

Wake Forest (-220) has it all on the line in front of them. Win, and it’s in. It’s a tall order playing on the road, in the cold, but this Demon Deacons team has been resilient this season, and very productive on offense.

Still, laying more than two times your potential return is risky business on a road team, regardless of what is at stake.

PASS, and look to the line instead.

WAKE FOREST -5.5 (-112) is a better value laying the points, and it’s rather surprising it isn’t a higher number. That’s likely because the Demon Deacons defense cannot be trusted lately.

However, the Eagles aren’t a high-octane offense, and BC shouldn’t put up the same kind of numbers Wake allowed to Clemson, NC State and North Carolina in the past three games.

The OVER 64.5 (-120) is the play Wake has hit the Over in three in a row, scoring 42.3 PPG across the past three games, while allowing 48.7 PPG during the span. The Over is also 6-1 in Wake’s past seven games overall.

Boston College has cashed the Under in six of the past seven, but even the anemic offense of the Eagles will be able to move the ball on the Deacs.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

