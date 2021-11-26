ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Most Expensive Music Artists Based on Appearance Fees Ranked

By Amanda Martin-Ryan
celebritypage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurious to know how much it costs to book an appearance by your favorite music artists? We ranked the top ten most expensive stars to hire based on new research that has been revealed. The Weeknd. First up on our list is the new King of Pop. The Weeknd...

celebritypage.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopMatters

Various Artists: Musik Music Musique 2.0 – 1981

From an aesthetic point of view, almost everything about Musik Music Musique 2.0 is excellent. The second volume of Cherry Red’s year-by-year synthpop compendium is smartly yet compactly-packaged. The three discs each fit into sturdy cardboard sleeves, which then fit inside a sturdy cardboard box. There’s a sizeable booklet with track-by-track liner notes that are informative, notwithstanding a few factual errors. The price, 51 tracks for about the cost of a two-disc set, is more than reasonable. Yet Musik Music Musique 2.0 just can’t overcome the considerable drawbacks inherent in such an undertaking.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Silk Sonic open the American Music Awards 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their Silk Sonic collaboration to the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21) with a live performance. The duo announced their joint project earlier this year and revealed they had recorded an album together called ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. After winning the award...
MUSIC
baylorlariat.com

Support artists who own their work

What if you poured your heart and soul into a project that you spent days, weeks, months or even years on? What if you took the time to create something out of a passion that you hope could stand the test of time? What if others got to see what you created and loved? What if, after all that time and energy, you were told you never owned it in the first place? This is exactly what artists like The Beatles, Prince and Lil’ Kim were told.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Weeknd#King Of Pop#Stardom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Porsha Williams Alleges R. Kelly Told Her To Take Her Clothes Off

Porsha Williams is getting candid about a shocking experience she says she had with an embattled R&B singer. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta recently shared excerpts from her book “The Pursuit Of Porsha” with PEOPLE that includes shocking allegations against R. Kelly who was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in September.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Jodie Turner-Smith Offers Rare Glimpse of Her Daughter in New IG Photo

Jodie Turner-Smith just offered a rare glimpse of her 1-year-old daughter, and it was toe-tally adorable. (C’mon, we had to.) Over the weekend, the Without Remorse star, 35, celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the baby, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed. It’s important to note that the pic doesn’t feature the child’s face—instead, it shows Turner-Smith’s husband, Joshua Jackson, holding his foot next to their daughter’s tiny toes.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy