After avalanche (AVAX) broke the resistance at $100 it rallied hard and has made a new all-time high at $147. Now, thought, things are calming down a bit. AVAX has finally met some resistance after a significant rally which took it to $147. The price is currently correcting. As such, the cryptocurrency can find good support on the $124 and $110 levels depending on how deep the correction is, while the levels found at $147 and $160 will act as resistance.

