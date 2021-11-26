ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worries Over New Variant Slam Stocks on Black Friday

By Diccon Hyatt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s how many points the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Black Friday, as investors grew wary about a new COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa. It was the worst day since October 2020 for the Dow Jones index, which tracks the values of 30 major stocks traded on the New...

Related
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
MarketWatch

How the Dow tumbled 650 points and ended more than halfway to correction Tuesday as omicron, Powell rattle Wall Street

U.S. stock benchmarks rang up another solid session of losses, sparked by growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session off 1.9% to about 34,484, bringing the blue-chip index about 5.3% below its Nov. 8 closing record and dragging the index nearer a correction, defined by chart technicians as a 10% drop from a recent peak. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.9% to 4,567 nearly 3% below its Nov. 18 record peak and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.6% to 15,537. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index appeared to narrowly avoid a correction, which would stand at around 2,198 for the small-capitalization index. Equities were already feeling pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider winding down monthly asset purchases more quickly than planned.
investing.com

Dow Futures Down 1%; Worries Over Omicron Variant Rise

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening sharply lower Tuesday, with investors rattled by fresh worries over the ability of current vaccines to cope with a surge of the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow futures contract was down 420 points,...
Limit Order vs. Market Order: What’s The Difference?

Orders are the instructions investors give to a broker-dealer to buy or sell a stock, bond, option, or any other traded security. Investors who actively trade stocks, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options have differing goals, depending on their strategy, and may use different trading mechanisms, such as limit orders or market orders.
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 4.01% to $324.46 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $59.87 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Seekingalpha.com

Bank stocks slide even as UST yields recover slightly from last Friday's bond rally

The largest commercial bank stocks including Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), slide on Monday, though U.S. Treasury yields improve slightly from last Friday's bond rally. Say goodbye to the reflation trade?. On Friday, the 10-year yield suffered its biggest...

