DICE has put out a small patch for Battlefield 2042 fixing some issues found during the game's first week in early access. The major thing getting fixed here is some rubber-banding issues that were happening, particularly during All-Out Warfare. The team said it was looking into the issues a couple days ago, and the patch notes now include "server-side upgrades" to help reduce it. Stuttering issues when playing on Breakaway are now "significantly reduced", with DICE saying destroyed silos should no longer cause lag on the map. It's still looking into similar incidents happening on other maps.

