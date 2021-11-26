ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans film study: Examining Ryan Tannehill's 4 INTs from Week 11

By Tyler Rowland
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKtFx_0d7Zz89r00

The Tennessee Titans finally had their letdown game in a loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11. It doesn’t take film study to know that five turnovers by the Titans’ offense was the biggest reason for the 22-13 loss, which means it isn’t why the Titans lost that is the biggest question, but rather how they did it.

The easy answer apparently is to dump on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. There are crowds of people ready to put him back in the same box they had him in while he played in Miami, and ready to completely ignore everything he’s done for the Titans over the last few seasons and slide him back into the analysis that he was branded with during his Miami Dolphins tenure.

The reality is Tannehill is not the issue right now, but he is not without blame. Tannehill has dealt with a horrific pass protection; the offensive line is in the bottom four in both pass-blocking grade per, Pro Football Focus, and total sacks allowed at 31.

Tannehill is without his partner and arguably the NFL’s MVP through Week 9, Derrick Henry, during the Titans’ revival. Finally, to triple down on the collapse of everything around Tannehill, the wide receiver unit has been decimated with injury.

A.J. Brown has been in and out of games all year and rarely looked healthy. Julio Jones and Marcus Johnson have played seven games or less. This is in addition to Cam Batson tearing his ACL earlier in the season and Josh Reynolds falling out with the team, leading to his subsequent release.

At one point against the Texans, the Titans’ offense was missing its top three wide receivers (Brown, Jones, Johnson), top tight end (Geoff Swaim), and top three running backs (Henry, Jeremy McNichols, Darrynton Evans).

This is not meant to be an excuse for Tannehill. He made his fair share of mistakes Sunday, but this injury context is needed to properly evaluate what happened, as is additional context from the tape.

So, as we do every week, let’s step into the film and see exactly what happened on Tannehill’s four interception.

Interception No. 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBrKY_0d7Zz89r00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

I find it funny that I gave a long preamble trying to give Tannehill credit, but the first interception we come to is completely on him; that’s the way it goes, though!

This interception hurt the most, in my opinion. Only first-half interception, Titans in the red zone, only down by three. If the Titans go up 7-3 here the entire feel of the game is different.

Alas, the Texans play a zone and Tannehill wants to get the ball to Brown in the hole between the linebacker and defensive back. The hole is there, but Tannehill makes two mistakes.

He’s late on the throw. He has the room if the ball comes out quick and hits A.J. as soon as he breaks out of his route. It’s the second mistake that gets Tannehill killed, though.

He stares down A.J. the entire time from snap to throw. It tells the underneath linebacker exactly where he is going. Combine the two mistakes together and you have a ten-point swing. Instead of being 7-3 Titans, it’s 6-0 Texans.

Interception No. 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0VI1_0d7Zz89r00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

In the pain rankings, this one comes in second. Not only should this not have been an interception, it should have been a touchdown. The Texans, as is the case with every team when they play the Titans, played a ton of man coverage.

The Titans ran a nice man-beater route combination out of a right-side trips bunch. Chester Rogers is going to be open on the deep cross. Rogers beats his man off the snap, the deep safety is too far to get across for a deflection, but Titans disappointing rookie, Dez Fitzpatrick, runs directly into the open spot for Rogers, leading to Fitzpatrick’s man making the interception.

I will be honest, I do not know what route Fitzpatrick was supposed to run, the problem is he obviously didn’t know either. Whatever the route is, he ran it lazily to go along with having no clue what to do. Killer mistake from a practice squad guy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXX09_0d7Zz89r00

Interception No. 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vsr5j_0d7Zz89r00
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Even with all of the turnovers, the Titans still had a chance to win this game throughout. With a little less than four minutes left, the Titans were only down six points and had the ball. Once again, though, the injuries proved to be overwhelming.

Fitpatrick was still on the field and there is clearly a disconnect. The Texans bring six men on a blitz and Tannehill doesn’t have much time to get rid of it. He looks toward the trips side first, but then quickly decides to go backside to Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick runs a stop route while Tannehill seems to be throwing a slant or in-route. Again, I cannot be certain who is truly at fault here, but considering this video of Tannehill talking to Dez and clearly being able to hear Tannehill asking Fitzpatrick, “You got it Dez?” after an audible during the game, I couldn’t blame you if you put this on Fitzpatrick running the wrong route.

Interception No. 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkK5F_0d7Zz89r00
AP Photo/Wade Payne

The game is over when this interception happened. The Titans are trailing 22-13 late in the quarter and Tannehill is trying to force it. Clearly a bad throw, but I also can’t say I blame him at that moment in the game.

Tannehill is looking to hit Anthony Firkser on a corner route. The Texans, as I mentioned earlier, played a ton of man coverage. They show man at the snap, but drop into a Cover 2 zone. The corner reads Tannehill’s eyes and drops from the flat to intercept the pass.

Tannehill currently leads the NFL in interceptions after two seasons of relatively low turnovers. It’s a regression that has hurt the team the most.

However, it is obvious to see that out of all the issues on the offense this season, Tannehill is low on the list. Yes, Tannehill isn’t an “elite” quarterback talent-wise. It’s obviously subjective, but I think it is fair to say he isn’t in the top tier of QBs in the NFL.

What really matters, though, is if the Titans can win a Super Bowl with Tannehill at the helm. I believe that when supported with NFL-level talent, he has what it takes. Out of all the asked and answered questions in this article, the one that remains is the most impactful: when will Tannehill’s support be ready?

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
NESN

What Drew Bledsoe Told Mac Jones In Locker Room After Patriots-Titans

Tom Brady’s heir and predecessor shared an embrace after Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Drew Bledsoe, like fellow former Patriot Stephen Gostkowski, was in the stands to watch New England earn a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. (The two had very different views of the Patriots’ blowout victory, by the way.)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
Person
A.j. Brown
ESPN

Why NFL star QBs Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill are struggling -- and how each gets back on track

The 2021 NFL season just gets weirder and weirder with each passing week. Over the past month, the best quarterbacks in football by Total QBR have been Justin Herbert, Jimmy Garoppolo and Taylor Heinicke. The only 4-0 team over that time frame is the Patriots, who are led by surging rookie Mac Jones. The Saints, who looked to be capable of winning with just about anybody under center, have gone 0-4 with reportedly now-benched signal-caller Trevor Siemian at the helm. The only passer with a worse QBR over the past month than the former Broncos starter? Naturally, it's Russell Wilson.
NFL
NESN

Ryan Tannehill Gets Absolutely Rocked Trying To Make Chase-Down Tackle

Ryan Tannehill on Sunday was just trying to do what any good quarterback would do after throwing an interception. But was he ever punished for it. During the first quarter of the Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans game, Tannehill was picked off by Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. As Grugier-Hill ran it back, Tannehill gave chase to try preventing the pick-six. But while diving to try making the tackle, the quarterback got downright flattened by Justin Reid.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Texans#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Mvp#Acl
NBC Sports

Patriots sign former Titans defensive lineman to practice squad

The New England Patriots made an interesting addition to their practice squad Friday ahead of Sunday's Week 12 showdown with the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots signed defensive tackle Niles Scott, who was most recently on the Titans practice squad before being released Nov. 23. He also...
NFL
wpsdlocal6.com

Winning only stat important to Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill is doing whatever it takes to help the Titans win. He's a big reason why Tennessee sits atop the AFC with the NFL's longest active winning streak at six straight. That's even if his statistics don't reflect all he's doing with Derrick Henry and...
NFL
FanSided

New Orleans Saints: Weekly MVPs from Week 10 loss to Titans

The New Orleans Saints dropped their second game in a row after yet another late-game push falls short against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. The game was chock-full of subpar officiating, ill-timed penalties, a costly fumble and general inconsistency on execution of the Saints’ offensive game plan. Saints fans may...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Daily

Winning all that matters to Titans quarterback Tannehill

NASHVILLE — Ryan Tannehill fumbled and immediately dove toward the ground, trying to grab the ball back only to be beaten by his teammate, receiver A.J. Brown. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Saints takeaways from heartbreaking Week 10 loss to Titans

The New Orleans Saints faced off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Field in Nashville in Week 10 and they were defeated by a final score of 23 to 21. There were some positive takeaways from the game, but mostly, this was one that the Saints should be upset about losing. Though they were down 20-6 early in the third quarter, they clawed their way back from that moment on and put together 15 points in the second half with a chance to tie with a two-point conversion following a touchdown with 1:16 left in the game.
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

Titans, Ryan Tannehill dent recent success with dud against terrible Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The “best” team in the AFC has now lost to the Jets and the Texans. As good as the Titans have been, as high-quality as their six consecutive wins were, they do a lot to dent that stretch and create doubt with a performance like Sunday’s, one that doesn’t wash away as easily as the scoreboard operators at Nissan Stadium would like.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tannehill's Value Rises as Stats Dip

NASHVILLE – With less than two minutes to play in the first half and his offense nearing the New Orleans Saints’ goal line last Sunday, Ryan Tannehill made a poor throw. His pass was intercepted in the back of the end zone. Spared by a roughing-the-passer call, however, Tannehill made...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy