Titans film study: Examining Ryan Tannehill's 4 INTs from Week 11

The Tennessee Titans finally had their letdown game in a loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11. It doesn’t take film study to know that five turnovers by the Titans’ offense was the biggest reason for the 22-13 loss, which means it isn’t why the Titans lost that is the biggest question, but rather how they did it.

The easy answer apparently is to dump on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. There are crowds of people ready to put him back in the same box they had him in while he played in Miami, and ready to completely ignore everything he’s done for the Titans over the last few seasons and slide him back into the analysis that he was branded with during his Miami Dolphins tenure.

The reality is Tannehill is not the issue right now, but he is not without blame. Tannehill has dealt with a horrific pass protection; the offensive line is in the bottom four in both pass-blocking grade per, Pro Football Focus, and total sacks allowed at 31.

Tannehill is without his partner and arguably the NFL’s MVP through Week 9, Derrick Henry, during the Titans’ revival. Finally, to triple down on the collapse of everything around Tannehill, the wide receiver unit has been decimated with injury.

A.J. Brown has been in and out of games all year and rarely looked healthy. Julio Jones and Marcus Johnson have played seven games or less. This is in addition to Cam Batson tearing his ACL earlier in the season and Josh Reynolds falling out with the team, leading to his subsequent release.

At one point against the Texans, the Titans’ offense was missing its top three wide receivers (Brown, Jones, Johnson), top tight end (Geoff Swaim), and top three running backs (Henry, Jeremy McNichols, Darrynton Evans).

This is not meant to be an excuse for Tannehill. He made his fair share of mistakes Sunday, but this injury context is needed to properly evaluate what happened, as is additional context from the tape.

So, as we do every week, let’s step into the film and see exactly what happened on Tannehill’s four interception.

Interception No. 1

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

I find it funny that I gave a long preamble trying to give Tannehill credit, but the first interception we come to is completely on him; that’s the way it goes, though!

This interception hurt the most, in my opinion. Only first-half interception, Titans in the red zone, only down by three. If the Titans go up 7-3 here the entire feel of the game is different.

Alas, the Texans play a zone and Tannehill wants to get the ball to Brown in the hole between the linebacker and defensive back. The hole is there, but Tannehill makes two mistakes.

He’s late on the throw. He has the room if the ball comes out quick and hits A.J. as soon as he breaks out of his route. It’s the second mistake that gets Tannehill killed, though.

He stares down A.J. the entire time from snap to throw. It tells the underneath linebacker exactly where he is going. Combine the two mistakes together and you have a ten-point swing. Instead of being 7-3 Titans, it’s 6-0 Texans.

Interception No. 2

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

In the pain rankings, this one comes in second. Not only should this not have been an interception, it should have been a touchdown. The Texans, as is the case with every team when they play the Titans, played a ton of man coverage.

The Titans ran a nice man-beater route combination out of a right-side trips bunch. Chester Rogers is going to be open on the deep cross. Rogers beats his man off the snap, the deep safety is too far to get across for a deflection, but Titans disappointing rookie, Dez Fitzpatrick, runs directly into the open spot for Rogers, leading to Fitzpatrick’s man making the interception.

I will be honest, I do not know what route Fitzpatrick was supposed to run, the problem is he obviously didn’t know either. Whatever the route is, he ran it lazily to go along with having no clue what to do. Killer mistake from a practice squad guy.

Interception No. 3

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Even with all of the turnovers, the Titans still had a chance to win this game throughout. With a little less than four minutes left, the Titans were only down six points and had the ball. Once again, though, the injuries proved to be overwhelming.

Fitpatrick was still on the field and there is clearly a disconnect. The Texans bring six men on a blitz and Tannehill doesn’t have much time to get rid of it. He looks toward the trips side first, but then quickly decides to go backside to Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick runs a stop route while Tannehill seems to be throwing a slant or in-route. Again, I cannot be certain who is truly at fault here, but considering this video of Tannehill talking to Dez and clearly being able to hear Tannehill asking Fitzpatrick, “You got it Dez?” after an audible during the game, I couldn’t blame you if you put this on Fitzpatrick running the wrong route.

Interception No. 4

AP Photo/Wade Payne

The game is over when this interception happened. The Titans are trailing 22-13 late in the quarter and Tannehill is trying to force it. Clearly a bad throw, but I also can’t say I blame him at that moment in the game.

Tannehill is looking to hit Anthony Firkser on a corner route. The Texans, as I mentioned earlier, played a ton of man coverage. They show man at the snap, but drop into a Cover 2 zone. The corner reads Tannehill’s eyes and drops from the flat to intercept the pass.

Tannehill currently leads the NFL in interceptions after two seasons of relatively low turnovers. It’s a regression that has hurt the team the most.

However, it is obvious to see that out of all the issues on the offense this season, Tannehill is low on the list. Yes, Tannehill isn’t an “elite” quarterback talent-wise. It’s obviously subjective, but I think it is fair to say he isn’t in the top tier of QBs in the NFL.

What really matters, though, is if the Titans can win a Super Bowl with Tannehill at the helm. I believe that when supported with NFL-level talent, he has what it takes. Out of all the asked and answered questions in this article, the one that remains is the most impactful: when will Tannehill’s support be ready?