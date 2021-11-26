ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi artist Noura Bin Saidan populates Riyadh's City Boulevard...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Decatur Daily

Faces of Vietnam: Art exhibit features paintings by Vietnamese artists

When the economic borders of Vietnam opened in the late 1980s, an influx of Western influences flooded the country. In the art scene, painters, inundated for the first time with the works of Picasso, Van Gogh and Monet, worked to balance the infusion of Western art with their country’s identity and traditions.
VISUAL ART
Montrose Daily Press

MCA acquires original painting by Swedish artist

Montrose Center for the Arts recently acquired an original painting, which was generously donated by Mark Gregory and Michelle Prentice-Leslie, titled “Fjord-Stockholm,” and painted in 1887. The artist, Adolf Kaufmann, was a Swedish artist who painted Austrian landscapes and marine paintings. His residence alternated between Paris, Berlin and Munich, and...
MONTROSE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Paints#Riyadh#Arts#Saudi
Bay News 9

Local artist captures fieldworkers in painting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Tony Rosa, who is semi-retired, began to paint five years ago to pass the time and it quickly became a passion of his. Tony Rosa’s exhibit American Pickers can be seen at the Orange County Administration Building. He spent time getting to know the fieldworkers and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
themtnear.com

Local artist offers group painting classes

Amelia Passer is originally from Mississippi, but has resided around Boulder since 2012. She graduated from CU with a degree in Studio Arts and Religious studies. She currently resides in Nederland, where in her spare time she delves into herbalism, alchemy, spirituality, and occult sciences. Combining her interests, she describes...
BOULDER, CO
WJFW-TV

Artist paints windows at Tilly's Cafe in Rhinelander

Local News Published 11/18/2021 4:04PM, Last Updated 11/18/2021 6:19PM. Rhinelander - On Thursday, professional artist Julie Ryan painted the windows inside Tilly's Cafe in downtown Rhinelander. "To me it's an opportunity to practice my work," said Ryan. "So I hope people enjoy it." Ryan and her family are from Rhinelander....
RHINELANDER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
Norman Transcript

Baroness of brushes: Norman artist Beverly Herndon is highly skilled in ancient Chinese painting genre

Expressing spirit is at the heart of Chinese brush painting. It’s believed that a single brush stroke has the ability to portray the artist’s life force, sensitivity and thought processes. Marshaling those feelings through a carefully ritualized process using wolf hair brushes, inks with names such as “Yellow Mountain Pine Smoke” and handmade mulberry paper are part of the centuries-old rite.
NORMAN, OK
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
Indy100

Woman goes to Turkey to visit Salt Bae’s restaurant and reveals it’s much cheaper than his London version

A woman took a trip to Turkey to dine at Salt Bae’s restaurant in Istanbul and has gone viral for revealing that it was significantly cheaper than his London location. The TikTok user (@halalfood.reviews) has more than 40,000 followers and 500,000 likes for her UK food reviews but decided against visiting Salt Bae’s London restaurant due to the infamously high prices.
RESTAURANTS
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Lime Green Caped Ballgown at The Fashion Awards

Following a digital-only award show last year, The Fashion Awards has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an in-person ceremony to celebrate the British Fashion Council. Many attendees opted for looks by Richard Quinn—who is up for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent tonight—showing up in the bold florals and unique silhouettes that have become the British designer’s signature. Despite the noise, Gabrielle Union still managed to stand out when she arrived at the event and hit the red carpet in a dress from the Valentino fall/winter 2021 couture show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy