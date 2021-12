Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday night’s Week 12 game between the Ravens (7-3) and Cleveland Browns (6-5) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Browns 21, Ravens 20: Welcome back to the AFC North, where predictions aren’t even worth the paper they’re printed on. On offense, the Ravens will have to establish their running game or else risk having Lamar Jackson overrun by pass rushers. On defense, the Ravens won’t have to worry much about Baker Mayfield or Jarvis Landry, but can their front seven hold up against one of the NFL’s best offensive lines? At some point, the Ravens’ success in nail-biters will start to even out. Sunday’s game could be one of those games.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO