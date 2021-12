The Siuslaw Vikings are preparing for their Semi-final battle against La Pine. The team will be traveling to Cottage Grove on Saturday. In their first match-up the Vikings took a 20-6 lead at half time but quickly saw the lead dwindle as the Hawks scored 20 straight points to take a 26-20 lead. A late Viking score sealed the win. Siuslaw has improved to 10-0 on the season and the hawks have won their last 5 outings and have outscored their opponents 196 to 36.

COTTAGE GROVE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO