U.S. Politics

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday

By CNN
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the...

www.kdrv.com

New York Post

Fauci explains what is ‘troublesome’ about the Omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the new Omicron variant is “troublesome” because it contains mutations that could evade immunity from past infections and vaccines. His comments came hours before he and other top medical experts personally updated President Biden about the variant. The president is set to “provide...
U.S. POLITICS
MIX 107.9

Biden says Travel Ban Won’t Extend Beyond South Africa

President Joe Biden is assuring Americans that his travel ban won’t extend beyond South Africa. Addressing the nation on Monday, Biden admitted the ban on incoming flights won’t necessarily stop the new Omicron variant from entering the U.S., but at least it will “give us time to take more actions.” “We needed time to give […]
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Biden administration to delay firing of unvaccinated federal workers until 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Federal workers who have defied President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate likely won’t be fired until 2022 at the earliest, with the White House encouraging education and counseling as a first step. Biden’s vaccine requirement for...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron

OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation. The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank. After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery. Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Biden says Omicron 'not a cause for panic' as G7 urges action

G7 health ministers on Monday called for "urgent action" to combat the newly identified Omicron Covid-19 variant spreading across the world as US President Joe Biden said the strain is "not a cause for panic". Australia and Japan led the growing list of countries imposing fresh travel restrictions or slamming shut their borders as the new strain identified last week spreads rapidly to Europe, Asia and North America. However Biden told Americans he did not foresee new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now because of Omicron. While no deaths have yet been reported from Omicron, and it remains unclear how infectious and how resistant the strain may prove to vaccines, its emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first cases were recorded.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCIA

Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will urge Americans to get vaccinated including booster shots as he seeks to quell concerns Monday over the new COVID-19 variant omicron, but he won’t immediately push for more restrictions to stop its spread, his chief medical adviser said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and Biden’s […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns

President Joe Biden visits a Minnesota community college Tuesday to highlight how his $1 trillion infrastructure law will create jobs and help train workers.The trip occurs at a crucial pivot point for Biden, who is facing the threat of the new omicron strain of the coronavirus and high levels of inflation as vital parts of his agenda are still awaiting congressional approval. Biden needs to get his nearly $2 trillion social and economic agenda through the Senate as well as temporarily fund the government and preserve its ability to borrow as the debt limit could be breached in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

Southern African nations join European favorites on CDC’s list for ‘very high’ travel risk

Eight nations in southern Africa — seven new ones plus one holdover — are listed at the CDC’s highest travel risk level for Covid-19. The countries are under various travel bans worldwide because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed seven of those nations at Level 4 (highest travel risk) on […]
TRAVEL
WHO 13

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for health workers in Iowa, 9 other states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress […]
IOWA STATE
KGET

Biden to update U.S. COVID plan as Omicron variant spreads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden is expected to give an update today on the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the latest variant to raise scientists’ concern worldwide. “I’m having a meeting with my medical team, as I get back to the White House,” Biden said in a brief tarmac interview. “I’ll have more to say.” […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said.
WORLD

