ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida State at Florida odds, picks and prediction

By Johnny Parlay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIG7e_0d7Zumip00

The Florida State Seminoles (5-6) visit the Florida Gators (5-6) Saturday for a noon ET kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville (on ESPN). Below, we look at the Florida State vs. Florida odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

This non-conference showdown is the regular-season finale for both teams, but there’s more on the line than just winning a heated rivalry. Both programs need one more victory to become bowl eligible.

Florida State enters with a two-game win streak, recently upsetting Boston College 26-23 as 3-point road underdogs last Saturday. QB Jordan Travis threw for 251 with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions as FSU had to fend off a rally in the second half after building a 26-3 with 12:23 to go in the third quarter.

Florida will play its first game after firing head coach Dan Mullen Sunday. A day earlier, the Gators suffered a stunning 24-23 overtime loss at Missouri as 9.5-point favorites. Special teams coordinator and running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as interim coach for the time being.

: AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

Florida State at Florida odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 3:37 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Florida State +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Florida -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Florida State +3.5 (-125) | Florida -3.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 58.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Florida State at Florida odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Florida State 27, Florida 24

BACK FLORIDA STATE (+125) for a HALF UNIT.

These are two teams headed in different directions. Before the Boston College win, FSU upset Miami 31-28 two weeks ago as a 2.5-point home dog.

Meanwhile, Florida is on an 0-5 ATS run and is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Look for the Seminoles to close out their regular season with another instate victory, while the Gators will be focused on who will be their next head coach.

FLORIDA STATE +3.5 (-125) is the STRONGEST PLAY – 1½ times your usual wager – as the Seminoles will avenge back-to-back losses in this series.

ATS records: Florida State 5-6 | Florida 3-8

While the rivals didn’t play last season because the SEC only scheduled conference games due to COVID-19, the ‘Noles lost 40-17 at the Gators in 2019 and 41-14 at home in 2018.

Florida covered those contests as 17-point and 8.5-point favorites, respectively.

BET UNDER 58.5 (-120) to WIN 0.5 UNITS.

O/U records: Florida State 4-7 | Florida 5-6

The Under is 3-0 in the Seminoles’ last three games as they averaged 23.7 points per game (PPG).

Toss out the Gators’ 70-52 win over cupcake Samford two weeks ago and they’ve averaged 15.7 PPG in their three past games.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

JOHNNY’S RECORD W-L SP ROI

Since July 8 78-53 32-19 +22.74

2021 NCAA football 5-0 2-0 +4.2

*SP: Strongest plays; ROI: Return on investment

Follow @JohnnyParlay11 on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Georgia State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#Ohio State#American Football#Espn#Gators#Afca Coaches Poll#Usa Today Sports#Tipico Sportsbook#Ats#The Boston College
On3.com

Paul Finebaum makes prediction on when Nick Saban retires

Since winning his first championship with Alabama in 2009, Nick Saban has been atop the college football world. Seven career titles throughout his career, just one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant. Six of them are in Tuscaloosa. With all of the success, the question everyone wants an answer to (besides...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Message For Florida

The Florida Gators hit rock bottom this past weekend in Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. Dan Mullen’s program looked completely out-classed on the road and fell to a dismal 4-5 on the year. Steve Spurrier, who led both Florida and South Carolina program’s during his coaching career, was on hand...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum ‘Suspicious’ Of 1 Major Coaching Candidate

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t quite buying one candidate to fill Florida’s coaching vacancy. Since the firing of Dan Mullen, there have been a host of rumors that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier could fill the position. However, Finebaum is suspicious. “I’m very suspicious of one thing — why was Billy...
FOOTBALL
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy