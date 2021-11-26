ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armani Winfield decommits from Texas; what it means for Michigan State?

By Kenny Jordan
Lewisville (TX.) 2022 wide receiver Armani Winfield has decommited from Texas and is planning on reopening his choices for college, and Michigan State has remained near the top for Winfield.

Winfield committed to the Longhorns back in January, despite receiving an Michigan State offer just four days before. Winfield ended up taking an official visit to East Lansing in June and has since been in constant communication with the Courtney Hawkins and the staff.

Since re-opening his options just hours ago, Michigan State has emerged as the favorite to land Winfield after this year.

He has been quoted saying how much he thinks Mel Tucker has improved and what he has built at Michigan State and is hoping to build in the future.

Michigan State has been involved since early 2021 and now with the decommitment are the odds on favorite to land Winfield who would be the highest rated commitment in the 2022 class for the Spartans.

Sports
