Notre Dame at Stanford odds, picks and prediction

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) hit the West Coast for their annual game with the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET (on FOX) at Stanford Stadium. Below, we look at the Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Irish are No. 5 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports, and No. 6 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Not only do they need to win this regular-season finale, but they’ll also need some help, hoping to jump two teams in the CFP Rankings to get a shot at playing for the national title.

Notre Dame, which crushed Georgia Tech 55-0 last week, is on a six-game winning streak since losing to No. 4 Cincinnati 24-13 at home Oct. 2.

Stanford enters on a six-game losing streak, recently suffering a 44-11 home loss to rival California last Saturday. It’s hard to believe that the Cardinal upset then-No. 3 Oregon 31-24 in overtime at home Oct. 2, which happens to be their last win.

Notre Dame at Stanford odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Money line: Notre Dame -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100) | Stanford +700 (bet $100 to win $700)

Notre Dame -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100) | Stanford +700 (bet $100 to win $700) Against the spread (ATS): Notre Dame -20.5 (-112) | Stanford +20.5 (-108)

Notre Dame -20.5 (-112) | Stanford +20.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Notre Dame at Stanford odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Notre Dame 56, Stanford 13

PASS. The Irish will roll, but backing a -1200 money line is amateur hour. You can include it in a parlay, but there’s really no benefit there either.

NOTRE DAME -20.5 (-112) is the STRONGEST PLAY – 1½ times your usual wager.

ATS records: Notre Dame 8-3 | Stanford 3-8

The Irish need to earn as many style points as possible if they want to jump over two teams and land in the top 4 of the CFP Rankings.

The defense has been nasty of late, not allowing a touchdown in the last three games. Before the 55-0 spanking of Georgia Tech, Notre Dame won at Virginia 28-3 Nov. 13 and defeated a visiting Navy squad 34-6 Nov. 6.

For the season, the Irish have allowed just 18.6 points per game to rank 12th in the country and only 12 rushing touchdowns, tied for 27th.

That doesn’t bode well for the Cardinal, who average 308.9 offensive yards per game (121st), including 89.8 rushing yards per game (126th). While they pass for 219.1 yards per game (78th), they average just 21.0 points per game (111th).

OVER 53.5 (-112) is the way to go here.

O/U records: Notre Dame 5-6 | Stanford 5-6

With this being the Irish’s final regular-season game, they should be looking to score at least 50 points as they need the already-mentioned “as many style points as possible.”

Notre Dame put up 45 points in its last visit to Stanford Stadium in a 21-point win two seasons ago.

As for Stanford, it has been outscored 128-32 in its last three games.

This could get real ugly for the home side.

JOHNNY’S RECORD W-L SP ROI

Since July 8 78-53 32-19 +22.74

2021 NCAA football 5-0 2-0 +4.2

*–SP: Strongest plays; ROI: Return on investment

