Why Garoppolo Has Struggled Against the Vikings

By Grant Cohn
 4 days ago
SANTA CLARA -- 55.9.

That's Jimmy Garoppolo's passer rating in his two career starts against the Minnesota Vikings. His third start will be this Sunday.

The first time Garoppolo faced Minnesota was Week 1 of 2018, when he completed just 15 of 33 passes, threw for 261 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions and lost 24-16. He was awful. The next time he faced Minnesota was the Divisional round of the 2019 playoffs. This time, he completed 11 of 19 passes, threw for a mere 131 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 pick and won 27-10 because the 49ers' defense and run game performed so well, not because he was good. He struggled.

The Vikings seem to have Garoppolo's number.

This week, I asked him what challenges the Vikings defense presents. "They don't give you anything easy," Garoppolo said. "That's where it starts. Their linebackers are really talented, kind of play high to low on things, a challenge in the pass game with some of the two-high stuff, try to take away the play pass and things like that. And it makes it tough on us."

"What does it mean when the linebackers play high to low?" I asked.

"Similar to our linebackers, actually," Garoppolo explained. "They'd rather play the 10-yard route than the five-yard route and make you just check it down and march down the field."

Translation: The Vikings have two excellent linebackers -- Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr -- who play deep to take away the 10-yard in-breaking routes which are Garoppolo's favorite throws. That's why he has thrown four picks in two starts against Minnesota. The Vikings have the talent at linebacker to take away Garoppolo's biggest strength.

That means to beat the Vikings, the 49ers most likely will have to take the ball out of Garoppolo's hands and run the ball as much as possible. Because he will force passes over the middle, and one interception could lose this game.

The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Has Blunt Response To Latest Trade Rumors

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t worried about what can happen in 2022. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Garoppolo’s future with the team this season, mainly because quarterback Trey Lance was drafted third overall in this year’s draft. Despite that, Garoppolo has started 10 of 11 games for...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons why 49ers show Jimmy Garoppolo the door in 2022

Perhaps his recent quality play changed the narrative a bit, but Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be back as the 49ers quarterback in 2022, and here’s why. When quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers were struggling earlier this season, it made a world of sense why the Niners would want to move on from him at the soonest practical moment, paving the way for rookie quarterback Trey Lance to take over under center.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Bad News Keeps Piling Up For Vikings

The Vikings are yet again dealing with bad news when it comes to Covid-19. Patrick Peterson, who is vaccinated, has been placed on the Covid-19 list. He will need consecutive negative tests before being allowed to play against the Lions this weekend. Here’s Zim’s assessment of how realistic those negative tests are: “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”
NFL
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan is Massively Failing the 49ers

“Failure of execution starts with me." That is what Kyle Shanahan said on a conference call Monday with reporters. These are words that actually struck me with great surprise. Accountability hasn't been much of Shanahan's forte. It was the right thing for him to do. He cannot shield himself with his players. It is on the head coach to take responsibility for the errors of the team. You are either coaching it or allowing it as the head man.
NFL
Merced Sun-Star

Two keys ahead of 49ers-Vikings: Shanahan’s winning formula and Garoppolo’s future

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have turned a corner. At least that’s what the last two weeks suggest. Their consecutive victories over the Rams and Jaguars came by a combined score of 61-20 while the team climbed back into the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff picture ahead of Sunday’s key game against the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently sixth.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers Week 9 Preview

Here's what three All49ers writers think will go down Sunday when the 49ers play at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers are playing the Cardinals for the second time this season. This time around, with Jimmy Garoppolo starting instead of Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan should have a different playbook. The Cardinals are battling with their injury issues while the 49ers will remain cautious with Deebo Samuel.
NFL
