Cameron Norrie’s stellar season ended with a chastening defeat by Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in Turin.The British number one took on the world number one for the first time in a fitting end to the best year of his career.His reward for 50 match wins, a maiden ATP title at Indian Wells and a climb to 12th in the world was entry into the Finals as second alternate following injuries to Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas.Defeat by Casper Ruud scuppered any chance of progressing to the semi-finals and with Djokovic already through, the round-robin stage ended with a...

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO