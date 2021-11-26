ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright Lights Windsor Official Tree Lighting

By Guest Writer
bizxmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Bright Lights Windsor Begins with Official Tree Lighting. The much anticipated Bright Lights Windsor event takes place at Jackson Park from December 2, 2021 to January 9, 2022,...

citynmb.com

Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

On December 2nd, 2021, the City of North Miami Beach will host its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration! This will be held at North Miami Beach City Hall and doors open at 6:00pm. We hope to see you there!
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
cityoflynnhaven.com

Christmas Tree Lighting

The tree lighting countdown will start at 6:00 PM, led by City Manager, Vickie Gainer. Once the tree is lit, Neysa Wilkins and the WJHG team will entertain us with a concert in the park, so bring your lawn chairs and blankets!. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Observer

‘Jovial’ and bright:Tree lighting part of events in Gowanda

GOWANDA — For the 10th consecutive year, the Gowanda Chamber of Commerce will be lighting their tree at Chang Hu Park on Saturday near the end of the daylong Christmas in Gowanda festivities within the village. Though it’s listed as the 10th annual, the Christmas festivities, including the tree lighting,...
GOWANDA, NY
News Channel Nebraska

NCTC host tree lighting

NEBRASKA CITY - Musicians from Nebraska City High School and the Southeast Community Band played at the community tree lighting organized by Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce to conclude shop small Saturday. The event featured chili and hot chocolate, ornaments for the first 100 families and A letters to Santa...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Queen Elizabeth
communityreporter.org

Union Depot tree lighting

Don’t miss the free annual holiday tree lighting celebration and movie night at Union Depot on Dec. 4. The event will feature the 2022 St. Paul Winter Carnival button reveal, photo ops and a showing of the movie Elf. Spread the love.
SAINT PAUL, MN
chestercounty.com

Holiday Light Parade shines brightly in Kennett Square

The chilly wind and falling temperatures might have given rise to doubts about the anticipated size of the audience for Kennett Square’s Holiday Light Parade last Friday, but those doubts didn’t bear fruit. In fact, the crowd was large that people lined the State Street sidewalks three-deep all the way from the parade’s starting point at Lafayette Street all the way to Broad Street.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
avondaleestates.org

Annual Tree Lighting

The Avondale Estates' Tree Lighting will be held at a new location this year. The Board of Mayor and Commissioners has declared that the large cedar on the corner of South Avondale and Clarendon will shine brightly as the official city tree for 2021. The Decatur Avondale Estates Children's Choir will perform and lead the crowd in caroling. Who knows–maybe Santa will join us!
AVONDALE ESTATES, GA
Caught in Southie

Neighborhood Tree Lightings

Here is a roundup of neighborhood tree lightings! Check back as this list will be updated!. On Thursday, December 2nd at 4:30pm, Santa will be on hand to light the tree in front of the library on East Broadway. This is event is part of the South Boston Holiday Stroll!
BOSTON, MA
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Tree Lighting

If it involves lighting a big Christmas tree, singing along to your favorite holiday songs, and a visit from Santa, it must be the Robbinsdale Tree Lighting, back this year. As City Manager Marcia Glick says, “The tree was lit last year, but no one was here to observe it, so it’s very exciting that we can be back in person. We have the word out to Santa to come and join us, so if we do a good job singing our carols here at city hall, Santa will come, and we will have some apple cider, and cookies here ahead of Santa’s arrival, if the kids want to talk to Santa there’ll be an opportunity for pictures.” The Tree Lighting is Tuesday, December 7th at 6pm. It’s a free event, but you’re encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to support the PRISM and NEAR food shelves. According to Glick it’s “very important this year, the Chamber of Commerce wasn’t able to do their food drive so we’re really counting on people to bring food shelf donations to Robbinsdale City Hall for our annual Tree Lighting.” The Robbinsdale Tree Lighting is just one of several events cosponsored every year by the City of Robbinsdale, and the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce. For more information check out the city’s Facebook page at http://www.Facebook.com/CityOfRobbinsdale.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Ellsworth American

City tree lighting is Saturday

ELLSWORTH — Calling all lovers of lights, community and Christmas. The city will hold its tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 27, in front of City Hall. The venue is new for this year, and so is the tree, a 25-foot natural beauty that is already set in place. The...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn tree lighting lights up crowds

This year’s annual Dearborn Christmas Tree LIghting took place outside of the Michael Guido Theater on Nov. 22. The free event, a longstanding Dearborn tradition, began with several seasonal choral presentations by the Vanguard Voices Chorus. Prompted by Master of Ceremonies Craig Schuler, Mayor Jack O’Reilly and Police Chief Ronald...
DEARBORN, MI
farmvilleherald.com

Tree lighting brings ‘Hope’

Farmville residents gathered Friday, Nov. 19, in the center of Main Street Plaza to celebrate the 2021 Downtown Farmville Tree Lighting hosted by the Farmville Downtown Partnership and the Town of Farmville. During the festivities, the 26-foot-tall Norway Spruce was given the name “Hope” after a town-wide naming contest. Following the tree’s lighting, Perry Carrington led guests in Christmas carols.
FARMVILLE, VA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Community gathers for tree lighting

Holiday spirit: Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. kicked off the holiday season on Nov. 19 with its annual tree lighting ceremony. Local friends and families gathered on the Promenade for the festive event, which featured performances from the Samohi and Lincoln Middle School Madrigals; Santa Monica Youth Orchestra Mariachi Perla del Oeste; Santa Monica Youth Orchestra Chamber Ensemble. Thousands of colorful lights also flicked on across the Promenade, 2nd and 4th Streets.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Lighting the Oak Bluffs tree

Join your friends and neighbors at the annual Oak Bluffs tree lighting in Post Office Square on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 pm. The community is invited for caroling with the Vineyard Classic Brass, free hot chocolate, and reindeer corn and antlers. There will be festive holiday music by Brian Wieland & Company, and the lighting of the tree will be done by board of selectmen chair Brian Packish, who will be assisted by the winning artist from the Oak Bluffs School Holiday Art Contest, Leticia DeOliveira. Don’t forget Santa arrives via the Oak Bluffs fire truck during this annual event.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Springfield News Sun

200 feet tall with 20,000 lights: Carillon Tree of Light burns bright

It’s a beacon of holiday cheer that can be spotted, in places, from miles away. Carillon Park’s stunning Tree of Light, standing at 200 feet tall and featuring 20,000 lights, will illuminate the sky beginning this evening. However, this year there will not be a countdown event which drew large crowds to the initial tree-lighting.
Grand Island Independent

Bright lights, big tree, big crowd; Railside kicks off Christmas season

Even though Thanksgiving isn’t quite here, hundreds of people put downtown Grand Island in the Christmas spirit Friday night at the 29th annual Community Tree Lighting event. The downtown area was filled with bright lights, traffic and pedestrians. After the tree was lit in Railside Plaza, groups performed at the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
The Post and Courier

Holiday season gets official kickoff with tree lighting on Dec. 3

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Aiken, and the holiday season will get its official start with the downtown tree lighting. The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the 33rd annual downtown tree lighting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, on Newberry Street in historic downtown Aiken. The event will kickoff the holiday season with music, refreshments, live performances and a countdown to the lighting of the tree. Kids will be able stop by the craft station and create a holiday keepsake.
AIKEN, SC
WOWK 13 News

Coonskin Park lights to shine brightly soon!

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The holiday lights will start shining at Coonskin Park the day after Thanksgiving. A press release from Kanawha County Parks and Recreation says that the lights will open for the season at Coonskin on Friday November 26.  The park will be lit up from 5:30-9:30 p.m.. The annual tree lighting […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

