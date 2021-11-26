Bright Lights Windsor Official Tree Lighting

If it involves lighting a big Christmas tree, singing along to your favorite holiday songs, and a visit from Santa, it must be the Robbinsdale Tree Lighting, back this year. As City Manager Marcia Glick says, “The tree was lit last year, but no one was here to observe it, so it’s very exciting that we can be back in person. We have the word out to Santa to come and join us, so if we do a good job singing our carols here at city hall, Santa will come, and we will have some apple cider, and cookies here ahead of Santa’s arrival, if the kids want to talk to Santa there’ll be an opportunity for pictures.” The Tree Lighting is Tuesday, December 7th at 6pm. It’s a free event, but you’re encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to support the PRISM and NEAR food shelves. According to Glick it’s “very important this year, the Chamber of Commerce wasn’t able to do their food drive so we’re really counting on people to bring food shelf donations to Robbinsdale City Hall for our annual Tree Lighting.” The Robbinsdale Tree Lighting is just one of several events cosponsored every year by the City of Robbinsdale, and the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce. For more information check out the city’s Facebook page at http://www.Facebook.com/CityOfRobbinsdale.

