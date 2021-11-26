ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold up, silver down

kdow.biz
 4 days ago

The November gold contract on the New...

kdow.biz

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Gold And Silver: What Is the Outlook Before End Of 2021?

The last passage of 2021 is being marred with growing inflation, high energy prices, and waning fiscal stimulus. Amid this outlook, gold and silver investors are weighing how are they going to play their last cards in the remainder of the year, and those last-chance hunters might be in for a surprise come December.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum have work to do lower

As we approach the end of the year, gold, silver, and platinum have work to do on the downside. The dramatic drop last Friday, Monday and Tuesday did a lot of technical damage to the charts. Gold broke down from congestion and is now below $1,800 based on March futures.
MARKETS
WKBW-TV

How today's economy impacts the gold and silver market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Economic concerns during the pandemic bode well for the precious metals industry. “If the economy goes south, those stocks and bounds lose value and inversely gold and silver are going up in price,” explained Scott Hunt. Hunt is the president of Jack Hunt Gold and Silver...
BUFFALO, NY
kitco.com

What Inflation means for Gold and Silver and Trends in Comex Silver Inventories

CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian, discusses inflation, showing the data the Bureau of Labor Statistics compile in the Consumer Price Index. Jeff also discusses the nature of current inflation trends. The relationship between gold and inflation is then explored, along with information on trends in Comex silver inventories and open interest.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Nymex
kitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum find new levels

As gold, silver and platinum prepare for the next big move higher, they now find themselves consolidating. The bullish action shows us this consolidation at higher levels than before. The set up is bullish but this pattern can last a few days before the next leg higher. This is a...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Mild downside price corrections in gold, silver Thursday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, on normal corrective...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver pull back on normal profit taking

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday, on routine downside corrections and light profit taking from the shorter-term futures traders. December gold was last down $7.70 at $1,862.50 and December Comex silver was last down $0.212 at $24.955 an ounce. Global stock...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Upside price action for gold, silver as bulls buy dip

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Bulls stepped in to buy Tuesday’s dips in the metals’ prices, which is a sign of strong markets. Gold and silver as an inflation hedge remains the major bullish element in the marketplace at present. December gold was last up $12.80 at $1,866.60 and December Comex silver was last up $0.271 at $25.205 an ounce.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum pause before next move

Monday saw a quiet day in metals; gold, silver and platinum were on both sides of unchanged. We saw light volume with little movement, which is only a sign that gold, silver and platinum are seeing the pause to refresh. There were no surprises on Monday. We expect some retracement....
MARKETS
mining.com

First-ever drilling at Goldrange returns gold, silver and copper for Kingfisher

Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR) has intersected 6.88 g/t gold, 13.6 g/t silver and 0.28% copper over 9 metres in drilling at the Goldrange property, 140 km northwest of the former Bralorne gold mine in British Columbia. The company mounted a four-hole program to test the potential of the Cloud Drifter trend where artisanal mining occurred during the 1930s.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold, silver power higher amid price uptrends

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are up again and hit a five-month high in early U.S. trading Tuesday....
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Up as Omicron Concerns Linger

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, with investors remaining cautious about the omicron COVID-19 variant’s impact on the global economic recovery. Gold futures were up 0.29% to $1,790.30 by 10:24 PM ET (3:24 AM GMT). Omicron has already prompted some countries to close their borders and...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: Artemis Gold received silver stream offer from Wheaton Precious Metals

The best performing precious metal for the week was spot gold, but still down 1.03%. Gold climbed to the highest since June as the dollar weakened ahead of a slate of speeches by Federal Reserve officials and economic data. Bullion is up more than 4% this month, set for its best since May, having broken through key technical barriers after U.S. consumer prices rose the fastest since 1990. The data has sparked growing pressure on the Fed to speed up the pace of monetary tightening amid fears it could lose control of inflation.
METAL MINING
investing.com

The Slippery Slope Of The USDX: Will It Drag Gold Down?

In Wednesday’s analysis, I focused on the specific situation in the currency market and its impact on the gold price. I told you that the USD Index was probably forming a short-term top, while the Euro Index was forming a short-term low. But I also wrote that despite their usual link, this time, the decline in the USDX could actually make the gold price move lower, not higher. And that’s exactly what we saw Thursday. Specifically, I wrote the following:
BUSINESS

