10 things to watch in Giants vs. Eagles

The Eagles are coming off their most convincing win of the season against the Denver Broncos. The New Orleans Saints are up next on the schedule. The Saints dropped a close one last Sunday to the Tennessee Titans. The Saints are 5-4 entering this matchup. When these two teams clashed last season, the Saints were the hottest team in the league with nine straight wins, while the Eagles opened with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback for the first time. The Eagles pulled off the win in 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field. Who wins the rematch? Can the Eagles get their first win at home? No matter where you are, you can follow the action. Here's how:

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO