Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-9) face off with the Golden State Warriors (16-2) Friday at Chase Center. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Trail Blazers vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets.

Portland had its four-game win streak snapped Wednesday with a 125-121 loss at the Sacramento Kings as a 3.5-point road favorite. The Trail Blazers are 8-10-1 ATS and 10-9 O/U with the 13th-best net rating (plus-1.1).

Golden State has won five straight games, including four by double digits. G Steph Curry is the current favorite to win NBA MVP and leads the league in scoring (28.2 points per game) with the fifth-most Win Shares per 48 Minutes. The Warriors are 13-4-1 ATS and 6-12 O/U with the league’s best net rating (plus-13.2).

The Trail Blazers won two of three regular-season meetings with the Warriors (2-1 ATS) last season and the Under was 2-1 in those contests.

Trail Blazers at Warriors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:33 p.m. ET.

Money line: Trail Blazers +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Warriors -240 (bet $240 to win $100)

Trail Blazers +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Warriors -240 (bet $240 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Trail Blazers +5.5 (-105) | Warriors -5.5 (-115)

Trail Blazers +5.5 (-105) | Warriors -5.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Trail Blazers at Warriors key injuries

Trail Blazers

Nothing affecting gambling odds.

Warriors

SF Andre Iguodala (hip) out

(hip) out SG Klay Thompson (knee) out

(knee) out C James Wiseman (knee) out

Trail Blazers at Warriors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 121, Trail Blazers 107

PASS even though Golden State should win because the Warriors (-250) is a little out of my price range. Golden State is must-see TV in the NBA and will get every opponent’s best effort night in, night out.

BET the WARRIORS -5.5 (-115) because Chef Curry will resume cooking on Black Friday and the Trail Blazers are terrible on the road.

Curry scored a career-high 62 points at home against Portland last season and the Trail Blazers’ perimeter defense hasn’t exactly improved since.

Portland is 1-8 on the road with minus-10.4 points per 100 possessions and the worst spread differential in the NBA (minus-10.8), according to CleaningTheGlass.com.

The Trail Blazers also gave up 125 points to a Kings team, on the road, that just fired their head coach. Golden State’s offense should buzzsaw through Portland’s defense unless the Warriors are ice-cold from the field.

Both teams have a high 3-point attempt rate and are top-five in true shooting percentage, and Golden State plays at the sixth-fastest pace in the NBA.

That stuff is already baked into the line and more than 80% of the market is betting the Over, according to Pregame.com.

Despite Golden State’s elite offensive efficiency, the Warriors have gone Under the total in two-thirds of their games, and I hate following the herd in sports betting.

PASS ON THE TOTAL.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).