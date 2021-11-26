ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Auston Matthews is shooting his shot, differently

By Mark Norman
theleafsnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo truths can co-exist when it comes to Auston Matthews’ start to this season:. He remains one of the most talented hockey players in the world. He has, by his established standards, had a slow start to his season in the goal-scoring department. The second point is not meant...

theleafsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Auston Matthews raises enough money to shave moustache

Prepare to see a clean-shaven Auston Matthews. The mustachioed Toronto Maple Leafs centre will make good on his bet with Movember donors and trash the ’stache. Matthews vowed to shave the duster he’s been sporting for more than two years now if he reached his goal of raising $134,000 for men’s health this month.
ADVOCACY
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews Is About to Go On a Hot Streak

If history has taught us anything, Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews is about to go on a goal-scoring heater. As of right now, Auston Matthews is on-pace for 33 goals this year, which would be his lowest total in his six-year career with the Toronto Maple Leafs. That’s pretty amazing that his worst goal-scoring season would equal more than William Nylander’s best, but that’s just how good Matthews is at finding the back of the net.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Auston Matthews
theleafsnation.com

Leafsnation Power Rankings: Week 7

What’s up Leafsnation! How are we feeling? Week 7 of the NHL is officially in the books! There were a lot of positive takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs this week but here are my top three moments:. 3- California Sweep. The Toronto Maple Leafs are on serious fire right...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

21 Takes on the first quarter of the Leafs season

It’s the quarter mark of the season. Or technically half a game past the quarter mark. Sometime between Tavares’ 9th goal of the season and Auston Matthews’ 8th of the year, we hit the quarter mark, and after a sluggish start to the year, the Leafs have easily been one of the hottest teams in the league. And before getting into the takes for real, I’ll drop one for you here. The Leafs were never as bad as their start, but we shouldn’t be buying into them as the 12-2 darlings they’ve been since either. Sorry if that take is too hot. Here’s a healthy mix of hot and cold takes on the start of the year for the Leafs.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The TLN Three Stars: They all deserve stars, what’s not to love about this team?

After an exciting 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night and a very rare Saturday night off, the Toronto Maple Leafs made their way to the Honda Center as they looked to take to take on the Anaheim Ducks to close off their road trip. As the puck dropped for the first, both teams had a lot of good chances and the energy was high on both ends of the ice. Auston Matthews opened up scoring in the second period, followed by another from Michael Bunting just a few minutes later. As the puck dropped for the third, Alexander Kerfoot wasted absolutely no time and added another to the tally, making it 3-0 just 17 seconds into the period. The Ducks eventually got one on the board as Hampus Lindholm got the puck past Jack Campbell later on in the third period. William Nylander was able to add an empty-netter, and they weren’t done there as Wayne Simmonds scored another less than 20 seconds later making it 5-1, and the Leafs ended the night and their road trip with a big win.
NHL
markerzone.com

AUSTON MATTHEWS GETS A LITTLE SNARKY WHEN ASKED ABOUT HIS LACK OF EVEN STRENGTH PRODUCTION

While he still has 10 goals and 19 points through 20 games this season, many have discussed the somewhat slow start of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews this season. After Sunday night's win versus the Anaheim Ducks, Matthews was asked if he was frustrated with the media after recent discussion of his lack of goal scoring at even strength. The 24-year-old appeared to be somewhat annoyed by the question, and didn't sugarcoat how he feels about outside chatter regarding his game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leafs#Expected Goals#Arsenal
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Respect the shot': Wild players have different approaches to breakaway chances

The deke to forehand shot is a combination center Rem Pitlick practiced growing up. He even had it in his repertoire when he went head to head with friend and former Shattuck-St. Mary's goalie Evan Robert. "He always knew the move was coming, and it kind of turned into a...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Leafs kick off California road trip with rematch against the Kings

The Leafs have been doing a lot of winning lately – 11 of their last 13 to be exact – but one of those two losses came in a lackluster showing against the Los Angeles Kings just over two weeks ago. It was an off night for the Leafs but it wasn’t as lopsided as the 5-1 score indicated and the Leafs were able to shake it off and get back on track to win their next five games. They will be looking to avenge a loss against a Kings team that has struggled to score goals during a stretch that has seen them go 2-2-2 since their last meeting with the Leafs.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Leafs recall Kyle Clifford, loan Joey Anderson to the Marlies

Kyle Clifford is officially back. The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled Clifford from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, the Leafs announced Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the Leafs loaned Joey Anderson to the Marlies. Toronto had previously recalled Anderson from the AHL on Nov. 21 but he did not appear in any NHL games before being returned to the minor league.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

John Tavares looks like he could make Team Canada and the impact of Leafs at the Olympics

It’s safe to say the amount of Olympic talk has increased. Whether it’s because of COVID concerns largely stemming from the Senators outbreak, the threat of a US boycott of the games that would likely be followed by other nations like Canada, or whether it’s the good old fashioned speculation that comes with assessing lineups based off of play this year instead of previous years, people seem to be talking about the Olympics.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

What does the future hold for young Leafs? Will Tavares head to China? Is it time for the Leafs to get a dog?

Here we are just past the quarter mark of the season for the Leafs. It was a rough start, but they’ve truly followed it up with something wonderful, and now that we’re in a good place where the Leafs and playing well and we’re not yet to the point where we think about how that will look in the playoffs, we thought we’d take advantage of a happier Leafs audience and answer some questions…
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The TLN Three Stars: Justin Bieber brings good luck to the Leafs in their win over the Kings

If you were on the fence about staying up for the Leafs playing on the west coast, hopefully you made the right decision and tuned in. Or at the very least hung in there until it was clearly getting out of hand for the Leafs and used that as a way to enjoy Leafs hockey but still make it to bed before midnight. If you did that, good for you. If you decided to skip the game, and this is your first read of what has happened, well… guess what? The scoring problem is fixed thanks to Jonathan Quick.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy