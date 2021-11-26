21 Takes on the first quarter of the Leafs season

After an exciting 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night and a very rare Saturday night off, the Toronto Maple Leafs made their way to the Honda Center as they looked to take to take on the Anaheim Ducks to close off their road trip. As the puck dropped for the first, both teams had a lot of good chances and the energy was high on both ends of the ice. Auston Matthews opened up scoring in the second period, followed by another from Michael Bunting just a few minutes later. As the puck dropped for the third, Alexander Kerfoot wasted absolutely no time and added another to the tally, making it 3-0 just 17 seconds into the period. The Ducks eventually got one on the board as Hampus Lindholm got the puck past Jack Campbell later on in the third period. William Nylander was able to add an empty-netter, and they weren’t done there as Wayne Simmonds scored another less than 20 seconds later making it 5-1, and the Leafs ended the night and their road trip with a big win.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO