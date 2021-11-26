ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racism in Medical Settings May Reduce Willingness to Take HIV Meds

 4 days ago
People living with HIV who experienced racism at clinic visits were two times less likely to take their antiretroviral medications as directed, according to data published in AIDS and Behavior. Other types of stigma and concerns about unwanted disclosure of HIV status also played a role. The results won’t...

Aging With HIV Comes With Other Health Concerns

Like everyone else as they age, people aging with HIV develop more chronic conditions and start to take more medications. Data presented at IDWeek 2021 suggest that the biggest drivers of so-called multimorbidity and polypharmacy are increases in heart disease and mental health conditions. And that means clinicians need to work closely with people living with HIV to ensure that medications for other conditions don’t interact with antiretroviral therapy.
Woman's World

Excessive Sweating May Be an Early Sign of This Common Neurological Issue

As you get older, you may notice yourself perspiring more than you did when you in your younger years. This could be due to a number of factors: Menopause, medications, sensitivity to diet changes, and more. However, doctors say that excessive sweating could be an early sign that you have Parkinson’s disease, making it all the more important to bring up this symptom at your next check-up.
WTVW

Several medical conditions linked to ADHD

New research published in The Lancet Psychiatry shows that several medical conditions are associated with a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder also known as ADHD, a chronic condition that causes difficulties with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. This study looked at the medical records of over 4 million adults over...
The Atlantic

Even Health-Care Workers With Long COVID Are Being Dismissed

Before she caught COVID-19 at a wedding in March 2020, the physician associate spent her days diagnosing and treating people; after she was infected, she turned to her own colleagues for that same care. “At first,” she told me, “I felt a kinship with them.” But when her tests started coming back negative, her doctors began telling her that her symptoms—daily migraines, unrelenting vertigo, tinnitus, severe crashes after mild activity—were just in her head. (I agreed not to name her so that she could speak openly about people she still works with.)
defendernetwork.com

Opioid crisis now hitting Blacks: will humane treatment follow?

Like many Black people, I kept up with the nation’s opioid crisis with maximum side-eye. And if you’re reading this, you most likely know why. The massive wave of addictions and deaths and crime that came as a result of individuals using opioids was not demonized and labeled an American scourge. The individuals who were the actual addicts, the ones committing a crime wave that spread from “sea to shining sea,” weren’t castigated, criminalized or branded as immoral, soulless savages. Naw. None of that happened.
POZ

Quantifying the Drop in HIV Care During COVID-19

During the first wave of the pandemic, people living with HIV went to the doctor one third as often and underwent one third the level of viral load testing. What’s more, treatment failure rose by a quarter during this time, according to data presented at IDWeek 2021. The first wave of the pandemic is defined as March to October 2020.
dallassun.com

Second-ever person overcomes HIV without meds

An Argentinian woman has become the second-ever HIV-infected person whose immune system helped defeat the virus without requiring additional medical treatment. She was first diagnosed with the AIDS-causing infection in 2013. Scientists have dubbed the 30-year-old mother the "Esperanza patient," after her hometown. The word 'esperanza' translates to 'hope' in...
citywatchla.com

Woman Cured Her Own HIV Without Medications Or Therapy

Researchers, who have not released her name, are calling her the “Esparanza (hope) patient” to express their hope that her extremely rare recovery can help the tens of millions of people living with HIV. “I enjoy being healthy,” she told NBC News. “I have a healthy family. I don’t have...
WFAE.org

Some LGBTQ+ people worry that the COVID-19 vaccine will affect HIV medication. It won’t.

Thirty-two percent of LGBTQ+ adults say they are worried that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 could negatively affect their medication for treating or preventing HIV, according to a survey by the Human Rights Campaign and a California-based market research firm. The HRC did not poll to determine what percentage of those concerned adults had actually had the shot. Experts told The 19th that there is no evidence the two treatments interact negatively.
caribbeannationalweekly.com

State Sets Rules for Caregivers of Medical Marijuana Patients

If you were the caregiver of an elderly parent in Florida, you would be able to pick up prescription drugs and administer them to your mother or father as ordered by their physician. You also would be allowed to discuss their medical conditions and treatments with their healthcare providers. A...
POZ

The 2021 POZ 100: Celebrating Black Advocates

We shall overcome someday. —from ”We Shall Overcome”. The POZ 100 is back! This year’s list celebrates 100 Black advocates—both HIV positive and HIV negative—who are making a difference in the fight against HIV/AIDS. We’re excited to spotlight the work these individuals are doing in their communities, across the country and around the globe. Their collective efforts are helping set the path toward overcoming the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
POZ

Concerns: Hep B Vaccine

HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV) are transmitted in similar ways, and coinfection with both viruses is common. People who are living with HIV are more likely to develop chronic hepatitis B and have more complications and a higher mortality rate than those with HBV alone. While guidelines recommend that people living with HIV should be vaccinated against HBV, some do not respond well due to weakened immune function. But new research suggests that upping the dose could help. Researchers compared three shots using a double dose of the Engerix-B HBV vaccine versus a repeated series of three standard doses in 107 HIV-positive adults who didn’t produce enough antibodies after initial vaccination. The high-dose group produced more antibodies than the standard-dose group: 72% had a good serological response, compared with just 51% of those who repeated the standard series. What’s more, after one to two months of follow-up, antibody levels were more than twice as high in the high-dose group.
POZ

Prevention: mRNA Vaccine

The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and Moderna have launched a Phase I study of HIV vaccines that use the same messenger RNA (mRNA) approach as highly effective COVID-19 vaccines. HIV mutates rapidly, which enables the virus to evade common antibodies. But most people have a small number of specialized B cells that can produce broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs), which target hidden parts of the virus that don’t change very much. An approach known as germline targeting aims to train immature B cells in a stepwise fashion to generate bnAbs. In an early study, 97% of people who received an experimental vaccine containing a cluster of engineered HIV envelope proteins produced these rare immune cells—the first step in the pathway for generating bnAbs. The new study will use mRNA technology to speed up the design and production of successive versions of the vaccine to further train B cells. The trial will enroll 56 healthy adults at low risk of acquiring HIV; results are expected in 2023.
POZ

Newly Diagnosed?

Being diagnosed with HIV can be shocking and upsetting, but with proper care, you can live a long and healthy life. Living with HIV can come with challenges, but it’s no longer the death sentence it was once perceived to be. Start by working with a health care provider and surrounding yourself with support.
American Academy of Pediatrics

How to help reduce home medication errors that impact children: AAP policy

Errors in the home administration of pediatric medications occur for myriad reasons. Children with chronic conditions and special needs and those who take multiple medications are at greater risk. Common mistakes involve errors in frequency, formulation, route of administration, preparation, storage and use of expired products. Certain physician prescribing and...
arizona.edu

Study Seeks to Improve Medication Adherence, Reduce Hypertension Disparities

Using a $2.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, researchers in the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy are leading a study to test an intervention designed to increase medication adherence rates among diverse patients with hypertension. Hypertension is widely prevalent in the U.S. and...
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

