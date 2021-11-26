ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision Blizzard Stock Has Hard Times Ahead, But There’s Hope

By Dana Blankenhorn
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

Since the start of 2021 Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock has lost one-third of its value. Shares that started the year over $90 trade today at around $60. Blame is being assigned to CEO Bobby Kotick, and a long-running sexual harassment scandal he either ignored or covered up. The stock’s...

investorplace.com

dbltap.com

Activision Blizzard Walkout Organizer Resigns

Jessica Gonzalez, a senior test analyst at Activision Blizzard who has been a central organizing effort at the company, has announced her resignation from the company. Gonzalez made the announcement via internal company Slack message before revealing it to the public on Twitter Tuesday. The last day of her two years at the company will be Dec. 10.
InvestorPlace

No Metaverse Ticker for Meta? FB Stock to Keep Trading Until 2022.

Despite the rebranding, it looks like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) will have to be FB just a little longer, at least on Wall Street. After previously announcing that on Dec. 1, all Class A shares of FB stock would switch to MVRS, Meta changed its plans. Today, the company announced it would postpone its ticker change until the first quarter of 2022.
InvestorPlace

This Is Why SoFi Stock Has Fallen So Much Lately

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) reported strong earnings, rallied on the results and then … plunged lower? Yep, that’s pretty much the situation right now for SOFI stock. From mid-August to the second week of November, SoFi rallied 82%. Amid that run, the stock gave bulls eight weekly gains in a 12-week...
InvestorPlace

3 Metaverse Moonshots With Actual 10x Potential

This article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Moonshot Investor newsletter. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s potential 100x picks, subscribe to his mailing list here. Metaverse Stocks on Fire. Welcome to the holiday season — the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas where I survive on turkey leftovers,...
InvestorPlace

7 Tech Stocks That Could Rally In December

Tech stocks have come under pressure in recent days. Nonetheless, the Nasdaq 100 Technology Sector index has far outperformed the S&P 500 index, gaining more than 33% over the past year compared to 26% for the S&P 500 index. Wall Street enjoyed the explosive demand for enterprise software services, data...
Rolling Stone

The Nintendo Switch Has Been Sold Out for Months, But It’s In Stock for Cyber Monday

The Nintendo Switch has been nearly impossible to find for the past few months thanks to increased demand, and supply constraints due to Covid-19, but the gaming console is in stock at Amazon right now. We spotted Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $345 (as of this writing) for the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition, while the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con is available from $363 here. Orders placed now will ship soon, and deliver in the first week of December. Amazon Buy:Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Editionat$345.42 The Switch is a portable gaming system with an HD touch screen, and...
invenglobal.com

DDoS attacks cripple Activision Blizzard's Battle.Net launcher

Update 11/24/2021: The DDoS attacks referenced in this article have now subsided. Original article: Players are experiencing issues with Activision Blizzard's battle.net, and according to Blizzard, the cause of the issue is an ongoing DDoS attack. Battle.net is Activision Blizzard's launcher that allows them to access Overwatch, Call of Duty: Warzone, Diablo, and other Blizzard online titles from the company.
VentureBeat

Nintendo’s Doug Bowser calls Activision Blizzard reports ‘disturbing’

Nintendo has joined fellow console makers PlayStation and Xbox in expressing concern over the Activision Blizzard scandal. An internal email reveals the company is also taking action in response to the new reports, but it’s not clear what those actions are. The Wall Street Journal last week published a report...
gamepolar.com

Activision Blizzard’s newest anti-harassment effort is a ‘accountability committee’

Activision Blizzard is going through rising scrutiny from the federal government and the video games trade over its dealing with of the continued sexual harassment scandal, and its newest effort may not assist. As Kotaku reports, the developer has formed a “Office Duty Committee” to assist it implement new anti-harassment and anti-discrimination efforts. Whereas that sounds helpful at first, there is a concern the preliminary committee is extra symbolic than useful.
massivelyop.com

Activision-Blizzard’s board launched an extraneous ‘workplace responsibility’ committee overnight

Happy Tuesday morning! I have an exercise to get your side-eyes and eye-rolls all warmed up, in the form of a letter dispatched by the Activision-Blizzard board of directors last night at the strange hour of 10:30 p.m. EST. The board announced the formation of what it’s calling a “Workplace Responsibility Committee,” chaired by independent directors of the board and a future “diverse director” yet to be chosen, all in the service of “oversee[ing] the Company’s progress in successfully implementing its new policies, procedures, and commitments to improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination at the Company.” The suggestion is that Bobby Kotick and other execs will report to this committee to “develop key performance indicators and/or other means to measure progress and ensure accountability.”
Seeking Alpha

Activision Blizzard: Problems Will Resolve Over Time, But Investment Opportunities Don't Come With Time

Recently, ATVI's stock price took a nosedive because of internal corporate scandals. Sometimes the stock market overreacts, creating investment opportunities for patient and shrewd investors, especially when the reaction comes from sentimental reasons. I believe Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is the case. The recent sell-offs result from the company's harassment scandals, followed by more employees leaving the company. The increased concerns about the scandal and the delay of the upcoming games further result in downward pressure on its stock price.
NME

Nintendo has “taken action” regarding Activision Blizzard amid controversy

An internal Nintendo of America email has surfaced addressing the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard and the reports surrounding its CEO Bobby Kotick. As reported by Fanbyte, an email penned by Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser went out to all levels of the company, including internal developers like Retro Studios.
gamepolar.com

Engadget Podcast: The storm round Activision Blizzard’s CEO

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Engadget’s Jessica Conditt to dive into the newest controversy round Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. In response to a recent Wall Street Journal report, he was properly conscious of sexual misconduct allegations on the firm, and he intentionally saved Activision’s board at midnight. Additionally, we chat about what Apple’s self service program means for you, in addition to a brand new accessibility gadget that brings eye monitoring to the iPad.
