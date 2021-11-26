Activision Blizzard Stock Has Hard Times Ahead, But There’s Hope

Happy Tuesday morning! I have an exercise to get your side-eyes and eye-rolls all warmed up, in the form of a letter dispatched by the Activision-Blizzard board of directors last night at the strange hour of 10:30 p.m. EST. The board announced the formation of what it’s calling a “Workplace Responsibility Committee,” chaired by independent directors of the board and a future “diverse director” yet to be chosen, all in the service of “oversee[ing] the Company’s progress in successfully implementing its new policies, procedures, and commitments to improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination at the Company.” The suggestion is that Bobby Kotick and other execs will report to this committee to “develop key performance indicators and/or other means to measure progress and ensure accountability.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO