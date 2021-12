The omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading across multiple continents, and speculation about it is spreading even faster. As cases rise, investors are waiting anxiously for information from medical researchers. Vaccine manufacturers too are standing by on high alert, as recent reports indicate that current vaccines may struggle to combat the new variant. This has some investors turning toward methods of treating Covid-19 infections. This new trend has sent one stock shooting up. Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is at work on a potential treatment, and while details are still emerging, VIR stock is reacting well.

