Men who were in boxing clubs as youngsters may be THREE times as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, study warns

Men who experience repeated injuries to the head — such as during boxing matches — may be three times as likely to develop Alzheimer's, a study has warned.

Researchers led from Boston University found that evidence of injuries to the brain's white matter can show up in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans.

These 'white matter hyperintensities' — which appear as bright spots on brain scans — develop with age, and can indicate conditions like high blood pressure.

However, studying nearly 75 athletes, the team found that these markers are more common in athletes who play contact sports for longer, or had more head injuries.

The ability to readily detect indicators of brain damage in MRI scans could better assist doctors in both studying and detecting head-impact induced injuries early.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) says 'the good the sport can do for young people far outweighs the fact they take punches under strictly controlled conditions.'

'In Britain, boxers are among the most closely monitored sports people from the medical point of view,' they continue.

'Even then it has to be recognised that there will be injuries from time to time which is why the Board’s ringside safety requirements are so strict.'

Boxers routinely undergo medicals and brain scans — aiding studies like this — and the BBBofC run regular workshops on concussion and long-term health impacts.

'Boxing is beneficial to youngsters and adults and as in all sports gives individuals a worth of self belief,' BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith told MailOnline.

'It encourages people to be part of clubs and keeps them off the streets. The vast majority of boxers come from deprived backgrounds and poorer areas of society.

'It requires and maintains the need for physical fitness and, in turn, aids psychological, emotional and mental well being.'

Men who experience repeated injuries to the head — such as during boxing matches (pictured)— may be three times as likely to develop Alzheimer's , a study has warned (stock image)

Researchers led from Boston University found that evidence of injuries to the brain's white matter can show up in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. These markers, called 'white matter hyperintensities', appear as bright spots on brain scans. Pictured: white matter intensities, left, and highlighted in red on the right, as seen in a scan from a past study

The research was undertaken by clinical neuropsychologist Michael Alosco of the Boston University School of Medicine and his colleagues.

'Our results are exciting because they show that white matter hyperintensities might capture long-term harm to the brain in people who have a history of repetitive head impacts,' Dr Alosco explained.

'White matter hyperintensities on magnetic resonance images may indeed be an effective tool to study the effects of repetitive head impacts on the brain's white matter while the athlete is still alive.'

In their study, Dr Alosco and colleagues studied 75 deceased individuals who had experience repeated head impacts during life and had agreed to donate their brains to medical science after their deaths at an average age of 67 years.

The subjects were predominantly American football players — who made up 89 per cent of the cohort — with the remainder either athletes from contact sports like boxing or soccer, or veterans of the military.

Of the first grouping, each was active in the sport for an average of 12 years, with 16 being professional players and 11 semi-professional.

The team also analysed each individual's medical records, including brain scans which were taken when the subjects were alive (at an average age of 62), and met with relatives and loved ones to assess for cases of dementia.

The subjects in the study, all of whom had donated their brains to medical science on their death, were predominantly American football players — 89 per cent of the cohort — with the remainder either athletes from contact sports like boxing or soccer, or veterans of the military

Based on autopsy results, the team determined that 71 per cent of the subjects — 53 people in total — had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head impacts that can lead to dementia.

The brain scans, meanwhile, revealed that for every unit difference in the volume of white matter hyperintensity, the odds of having severe small vessel disease and other indicator of damage to the brain's white matter increased two-fold.

This was accompanied by a three-fold increase in the likelihood of having a severe accumulation of tau protein in the frontal lobe, a development that is a biomarker for various progressive brain diseases, including Alzheimer's and CTE.

Among the athletes, more white matter hyperintensities were associated both with more years of contact sports — and with worse scores on a questionnaire, completed by the subject's caregivers, about difficulties performing daily tasks.

'There are key limitations to the study and we need more research to determine the unique risk factors and causes of these brain lesions in people with a history of repetitive head impacts,' said paper author and neuropsychologist Michael Alosco

WHAT IS ALZHEIMER'S?

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, degenerative disease of the brain, in which build-up of abnormal proteins causes nerve cells to die.

This disrupts the transmitters that carry messages, and causes the brain to shrink.

More than 5 million people suffer from the disease in the US, where it is the 6th leading cause of death, and more than 1 million Britons have it.

WHAT HAPPENS?

As brain cells die, the functions they provide are lost.

That includes memory, orientation and the ability to think and reason.

The progress of the disease is slow and gradual.

On average, patients live five to seven years after diagnosis, but some may live for ten to 15 years.

EARLY SYMPTOMS:

Loss of short-term memory

Disorientation

Behavioral changes

Mood swings

Difficulties dealing with money or making a phone call

LATER SYMPTOMS:

Severe memory loss, forgetting close family members, familiar objects or places

Becoming anxious and frustrated over inability to make sense of the world, leading to aggressive behavior

Eventually lose ability to walk

May have problems eating

The majority will eventually need 24-hour care

Source: Alzheimer's Association

The researchers cautioned, however, that the MRI scans examined in the study were originally obtained for clinical purposes, rather than for research.

Alongside this, the subjects examined all skewed towards being older, male, American football players who exhibited symptoms of brain disorders.

Given this, Dr Alosco warned, 'there are key limitations to the study and we need more research to determine the unique risk factors and causes of these brain lesions in people with a history of repetitive head impacts.'

The full findings of the study were published in the journal Neurology.

EXPLAINED: MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING USED MAGNETIC FIELDS TO SEE INSIDE THE BODY

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a type of scan that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body.

An MRI scanner is a large tube that contains powerful magnets. You lie inside the tube during the scan.

An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body, including the brain and spinal cord, bones and joints, breasts, heart and blood vessels and internal organs - such as the liver, womb or prostate gland.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a type of scan that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body. An MRI scanner is a large tube that contains powerful magnets. You lie inside the tube during the scan

The results of an MRI scan can be used to help diagnose conditions, plan treatments and assess how effective previous treatment has been.

Most of the human body is made up of water molecules, which consist of hydrogen and oxygen atoms. At the centre of each hydrogen atom is an even smaller particle, called a proton. Protons are like tiny magnets and are very sensitive to magnetic fields.

When you lie under the powerful scanner magnets, the protons in your body line up in the same direction, in the same way that a magnet can pull the needle of a compass.

Short bursts of radio waves are then sent to certain areas of the body, knocking the protons out of alignment. When the radio waves are turned off, the protons realign. This sends out radio signals, which are picked up by receivers.

These signals provide information about the exact location of the protons in the body. They also help to distinguish between the various types of tissue in the body, because the protons in different types of tissue realign at different speeds and produce distinct signals.

In the same way that millions of pixels on a computer screen can create complex pictures, the signals from the millions of protons in the body are combined to create a detailed image of the inside of the body.