Kimberly Wyatt and Abbey Clancy look sensational at Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink

Kimberly Wyatt took to Hampton Court Palace's ice rink on Thursday night with her husband Max Rogers and their children Willow, seven, Maple, four, and Ford, two.

The Pussycat Doll band member, 39, ensured she was the centre of attention in a multi-coloured psychedelic knitted sweater and a matching pair of trousers.

Meanwhile Abbey Clancy, 35, wrapped up in a chic black coat which she accessorised with a coordinating beanie hat amid the wintery weather.

She was joined by her three-year-old son Johnny whom she shares with her professional footballer husband Peter Crouch.

Kimberly's man looked suave in a black zip-up padded jacket and a coordinating pair of joggers as their children rode around the ice on penguin-shaped seats.

The singer shot her best power poses at Henry VIII's former residence as she prepares to compete in Dancing On Ice after the new year.

She's one of 12 new celebrities who will take to the rink in January for the ITV series and has been paired with professional partner Mark Hanretty.

Speaking about the exciting new gig on Heart Radio this month with her bandmate Ashley Roberts, Kimberley gushed: 'I have signed up for Dancing on Ice! I'm nervous, that ice is going to hit hard.'

She added: 'I'm just excited to see what I can do on there. I'm up for a challenge!'

Happy: Willow (left) beamed from ear-to-ear while donning a brown-and-white onesie

Little one: Ford looked very trendy in a padded blue coat featuring dinosaur prints

Pals: Kimberley and Abbey soon cuddled up for a sweet snap on the ice

Ashley went on to praise her band mate, gushing: 'Let me tell you, I've known her for what 20 years now. She is focused, determined, she has got the most amazing balletic lines, I mean I think you're going to smash it.'

Giving advice to her pal, Ashley - who was formerly a judge on Dancing On Ice - went on: 'The ice isn't forgiving. I did sit on the other side of it, but I just think go out there and have a good time, you're so athletic, your so focused, you've got our vote!'

Meanwhile, Kimberly admitted to feeling the 'pressure' to perform well amid her dancing background.

Cute: Abbey accessorised her look with a coordinating beanie hat amid the wintery weather

Adorable: She was joined by her three-year-old son Johnny whom she shares with her professional footballer husband Peter Crouch

Ashely asked her: 'Do you feel the pressure though? Because when I did Strictly I felt a bit of pressure on myself because everybody knows you've got a bit of dancing background and stuff, but skating is different. Do you feel the pressure?

Kimberly responded: 'I do feel the pressure. If anything, being there supporting you on Strictly has given me a little bit of insight into what I’m about to put myself through.

'Just with a few blades on the bottom of my feet which is great.'

Buddies: Abbey grabbed Kimberly's arm as they leant in closer for an adorable snap

Dancing On Ice 2022: Who are the celebrities?

KYE WHYTE

Age: 22

Profession: Olympics BMX rider

Kye says: 'I'd love to see if I can make the final because I'm very competitive.'

RACHEL STEVENS

Age: 43

Profession: Singer

Rachel says: 'It now feels really real, this is really happening. I'm so excited, obviously really nervous.'

LIBERTY POOLE

Age: 22

Profession: Love Island star

Liberty says: 'I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can't do any tricks'

STEF REID

Age: 36

Profession: Paralympian

Stef says: 'I'm going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it's a little bit scary but I cannot wait!'

REGAN GASCOIGNE

Age: 26

Profession: Singer

Regan says: 'I love dancing but it's the skill of this. I've always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!'

KIMBERLY WYATT

Profession: Pussycat Dolls singer

Kimberly says: 'I'm just excited to see what I can do on there. I'm up for a challenge!'

BRENDAN COLE

Age: 45

Profession: Dancer

Brendan says: 'I've known I'd be doing the show for quite some time and I want to get started, I'm so excited to be on the show.'

BEN FODEN

Age: 36

Profession: Rugby player

Ben says: 'I like the idea of learning a new sport and a new skill. I'm quite competitive as well.'

SALLY DYNEVOR

Age: 58

Profession: Coronation Street actress

Sally says: 'This is a massive challenge. I'm so scared! I've just got to take every opportunity I get.'

BEZ

Age: 57

Profession: Happy Mondays

Bez says: 'I'm always up for a challenge and am already in training on the ice.'

RIA HEBDEN

Age: 36

Profession: Presenter

Ria says: 'It will be brilliant to learn a new scary skill.'

CONNOR BALL

Profession: The Vamps bassist

Connor says: 'I’m excited obviously but I’m really nervous. I’m quite clumsy, accident prone.'