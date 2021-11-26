ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly Wyatt and Abbey Clancy look sensational at Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Kimberly Wyatt took to Hampton Court Palace's ice rink on Thursday night with her husband Max Rogers and their children Willow, seven, Maple, four, and Ford, two.

The Pussycat Doll band member, 39, ensured she was the centre of attention in a multi-coloured psychedelic knitted sweater and a matching pair of trousers.

Meanwhile Abbey Clancy, 35, wrapped up in a chic black coat which she accessorised with a coordinating beanie hat amid the wintery weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6xeW_0d7ZllWD00
Wow! Kimberly Wyatt (left) donned a multi-coloured psychedelic co-ord as she practiced for Dancing On Ice while Abbey Clancy (right) wrapped up in a black coat at Hampton Court Palace's ice rink on Thursday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6R3q_0d7ZllWD00

She was joined by her three-year-old son Johnny whom she shares with her professional footballer husband Peter Crouch.

Kimberly's man looked suave in a black zip-up padded jacket and a coordinating pair of joggers as their children rode around the ice on penguin-shaped seats.

The singer shot her best power poses at Henry VIII's former residence as she prepares to compete in Dancing On Ice after the new year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ustj_0d7ZllWD00
Work it! The singer shot her best power poses at Henry VIII's former residence as she prepares to compete in Dancing On Ice after the new year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuKJV_0d7ZllWD00
Family: Kimberly appeared to be in high spirits as she posed with her husband Max Rogers and their children Maple, four, and Ford, two
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eifQy_0d7ZllWD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIZL9_0d7ZllWD00

She's one of 12 new celebrities who will take to the rink in January for the ITV series and has been paired with professional partner Mark Hanretty.

Speaking about the exciting new gig on Heart Radio this month with her bandmate Ashley Roberts, Kimberley gushed: 'I have signed up for Dancing on Ice! I'm nervous, that ice is going to hit hard.'

She added: 'I'm just excited to see what I can do on there. I'm up for a challenge!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqQ0l_0d7ZllWD00
Happy: Willow (left) beamed from ear-to-ear while donning a brown-and-white onesie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kp5VT_0d7ZllWD00
Little one: Ford  looked very trendy in a padded blue coat featuring dinosaur prints
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46W8TY_0d7ZllWD00
Pals: Kimberley and Abbey soon cuddled up for a sweet snap on the ice

Ashley went on to praise her band mate, gushing: 'Let me tell you, I've known her for what 20 years now. She is focused, determined, she has got the most amazing balletic lines, I mean I think you're going to smash it.'

Giving advice to her pal, Ashley - who was formerly a judge on Dancing On Ice - went on: 'The ice isn't forgiving. I did sit on the other side of it, but I just think go out there and have a good time, you're so athletic, your so focused, you've got our vote!'

Meanwhile, Kimberly admitted to feeling the 'pressure' to perform well amid her dancing background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbbyE_0d7ZllWD00
Cute: Abbey accessorised her look with a coordinating beanie hat amid the wintery weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UJVG_0d7ZllWD00
Adorable: She was joined by her three-year-old son Johnny whom she shares with her professional footballer husband Peter Crouch

Ashely asked her: 'Do you feel the pressure though? Because when I did Strictly I felt a bit of pressure on myself because everybody knows you've got a bit of dancing background and stuff, but skating is different. Do you feel the pressure?

Kimberly responded: 'I do feel the pressure. If anything, being there supporting you on Strictly has given me a little bit of insight into what I’m about to put myself through.

'Just with a few blades on the bottom of my feet which is great.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vv6ti_0d7ZllWD00
Buddies: Abbey grabbed Kimberly's arm as they leant in closer for an adorable snap

