Britain enter the Davis Cup finals without EITHER of the Murray brothers for the first time in eight years... as captain Leon Smith calls up both Cam Norrie and Dan Evans

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Britain will enter the fray of the Davis Cup finals without either of the Murray brothers for the first time in more than eight years.

Yet captain Leon Smith is confident that the improvements in other players can make light of their absence as GB tackle France and the Czech Republic in this weekend's group stages in Innsbruck.

Smith can call on world number 12 Cam Norrie and number 25 Dan Evans for the task, both of whom are currently ranked much higher than the double Wimbledon champion anyway. In doubles he has two top twenty players in Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

'Both Andy and Jamie have been a mainstay in the team for a long time and played a big part,' he said. 'But I think what's really pleasing is you look at the group of guys we've got here, they're all at career-high rankings, all operating at a really high level. They deserve to be here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOOYu_0d7Zlis200
Andy Murray and brother Jamie (left) will not be part of this years Davis Cup in Austria
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3bbq_0d7Zlis200
Leon Smith has opted not to select Andy and brother Jamie for the upcoming Davis Cup

It is a sharp contrast to when he took over in 2010, when Andy Murray not turning out meant the team was chronically weakened.

'It was very different. If Andy wasn't playing, the rankings were not inside 100, maybe not even inside 200 of who else you're picking. Now you look at the group of players, it's a privilege to be able to select this group.'

The team appeared in high spirits yesterday, even though the matches are being played behind closed doors due to the Austrian lockdown.

Both Norrie and Evans have had long and gruelling seasons, but the training has been tailored with that in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KT8Of_0d7Zlis200
Both Carrie Norrie (left) and Dan Evans (right) will fill the shoes of both Andy and Jamie Murray
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2gL6_0d7Zlis200

'Before we came, Leon made it clear to us it wouldn't be a stressful lead-up, that we'd have a lot of fun and still be professional but keep the sessions nice and short and sharp. I feel fresh. It's definitely felt good for me,' said Evans.

GB open up against France at 9am (UK time) on Saturday, facing veteran Richard Gasquet and the fast improving Arthur Rinderknech.

Given that the opposition have an outstanding doubles team in Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hugues Herbert they should be a tougher proposition than the Czechs, whose women's tennis is much stronger than men's.

Should Smith's team go through they could meet Serbia, including Novak Djokovic, in the quarter final. If they progress further they will move to Madrid, where the final rounds are staged in the latter part of next wee

The Independent

Davis Cup 2021: GB announce full team including Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans

The Great Britain team for this year’s Davis Cup has been announced, with Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie leading the charge as the country attempts to win the competition for the first time since 2015.Norrie and Evans, ranked 12th and 25th in the world respectively, are joined in the GB team by Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.Leon Smith will captain the team in Austria, which hosts the Davis Cup between 25 November and 5 December.In the group stage in Innsbruck, Britain take on France and Czech Republic, with the winners of the pool remaining in Austria for the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Leon Smith buoyed by strength of Great Britain Davis Cup team

Captain Leon Smith is buoyed by the strength of his team as Great Britain prepare for their first Davis Cup campaign in two years.By reaching the semi-finals at the inaugural finals week in Madrid in 2019, Britain secured automatic qualification for the 2020 finals, which were then postponed for 12 months.Another change in the format, with three cities now hosting the group stages, means Britain head to Innsbruck to take on France on Saturday and the Czech Republic the following day.Completing the GB @DavisCup Team 🇬🇧Welcome, @Liambroady pic.twitter.com/GRbuJPSF02— LTA (@the_LTA) November 15, 2021Fresh from his ATP Finals debut, Cameron Norrie...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Leon Smith speaks on Andy Murray's decision to skip Davis Cup Finals

Great Britain Davis Cup team captain Leon Smith admitted he would love to have Andy Murray available for the Davis Cup Finals but he understands his decision to skip the event. Murray played lots of tennis in the second part of the season and he decided to skip the Davis Cup Finals and instead try to recover and have a strong offseason ahead of the 2022 season.
TENNIS
BBC

Davis Cup Finals 2021: Great Britain aiming to reach Madrid final

Venues: Madrid, Innsbruck, Turin Dates: 25 November-5 December. Coverage: Live text commentaries on GB ties, reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Great Britain go into this week's Davis Cup Finals with each team member having had the "best year of their careers", says doubles player Joe Salisbury. Salisbury,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie eager to add Davis Cup success to rapid rise up singles rankings

Cameron Norrie is hoping to end an incredible season by helping Great Britain achieve more Davis Cup success.The 26-year-old has climbed from 71 in the rankings at the start of the year to a career high of 12, winning Indian Wells along the way, and finds himself leading the British team in just his third appearance in the competition.Norrie has played 74 tour level matches this season, winning 50, and he said: “Obviously it’s been a long year for all of us. We played a lot of matches.“I think it’s great to end the year like this as a team....
TENNIS
Daily Mail

It's all child's play for Great Britain with darts, bean-bag tossing and moustaches inspiring Dan Evans and Cam Norrie to Davis Cup victories in Austria - despite them having to make their own entertainment in lockdown

Locked down in Austria, Great Britain’s Davis Cup team have had to make their own entertainment and bond together in the evenings. Judging by the energy they brought on Saturday in sealing an opening group victory over France, the fostering of team spirit has been very successful. Games of darts...
TENNIS
The Independent

Crucial doubles win books Great Britain’s place in Davis Cup quarter-finals

Great Britain continued their excellent recent Davis Cup record by overcoming a poor start to defeat the Czech Republic and reach the quarter-finals.Victory over France on Saturday put Leon Smith’s side in a strong position in Group C but the three rubber format now played in the finals event leaves little room for error.Dan Evans’ 6-2 7-5 defeat by Tomas Machac therefore put the pressure on his team-mates but they were able to deliver, with Cameron Norrie defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-1 2-6 6-1 before Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski won the deciding doubles 6-4 6-2 against Machac and Jiri Vesely.The...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tomas Machac reacts to stunning Dan Evans at Davis Cup Finals

World No. 173 Tomas Machac couldn't hide his happiness after clinching his second big win at the Davis Cup Finals. On Sunday, Czech Machac stunned world No. 25 Dan Evans 6-2 7-5. “I enjoyed every second on the court and I am very happy that I had a chance to play against such a good player at such a good event,” a delighted Machac said, per the Davis Cup Finals website.
SPORTS
The Independent

Team spirit key to Great Britain’s bid for a Davis Cup semi-final place

Team spirit is once again propelling Great Britain to Davis Cup success as they look to hold off a Germany team on a revenge mission and reach the semi-finals. Britain defeated Germany two years ago in Madrid at the same stage of the inaugural finals week before losing a close contest to eventual champions Spain.
SPORTS
The Independent

Leon Smith: Great Britain’s Davis Cup loss to Germany ‘a tough day to swallow’

Captain Leon Smith described Great Britain’s Davis Cup quarter-final loss to Germany as “a tough day to swallow”.Britain were looking for a repeat of their victory over the same opposition in the last eight two years ago and made the perfect start when Dan Evans thumped Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-1.But Cameron Norrie suffered his first defeat of the week, going down 7-6 (6) 3-6 6-2 to Jan-Lennard Struff, and Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz won a tense deciding doubles rubber 7-6 (10) 7-6 (5) against Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.It is therefore Germany who will travel to Madrid for the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Mark Selby stunned by Hossein Vafaei in UK Championship

World number one Mark Selby crashed out of the UK Championship after suffering a 6-2 defeat to Iran’s Hossein Vafaei in York.Vafaei raced into a 5-0 lead with breaks of 105, 69, 55 and 56 before an out-of-sorts Selby won the next two frames to threaten a comeback in the second-round clash.However, the world champion went in-off when potting the black in frame eight to leave the scores tied at 54-54 and force a re-spotted black which Vafaei eventually fluked after a high-quality safety exchange.A staggering end to this game 🤯Mark Selby pots the black and white to force a...
SPORTS
Reuters

Italy reach last eight in Davis Cup Finals, wins for Russia and Britain

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Favourites Russia Tennis Federation opened their Davis Cup Finals campaign with a resounding victory over Ecuador, Britain began with a win against France and Italy eased into the quarter-finals with a win over Colombia on Saturday. But 28-time champions Australia are facing almost certain elimination despite...
TENNIS
