ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Maryland

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bl3cY_0d7Zjyxg00

NASSAU, Bahamas - Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Maryland (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship final on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins:

- Rankings:

- Team Leaders:

MarylandLouisville

Points

Eric Ayala (16.2)

Noah Locke (13.2)

Rebounds

Donta Scott (7.8)

Malik Williams (9.4)

Assists

Fatts Russell (3.8)

Jarrod West, Mason Faulkner (3.0)

Steals

Hakim Hart (2.2)

Jarrod West (2.0)

Blocks

Donta Scott (1.5)

Malik Williams (1.0)

- Scoring:

MarylandLouisville

Points Per Game

73.8

73.2

Field Goal %

43.2%

44.0%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.8/59.8

26.6/60.4

Three Point %

28.5%

31.5%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.5/22.8

7.8/24.8

Free Throw %

71.8%

65.6%

- Rebounding:

MarylandLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

41.5

41.2

Off. Reb Per Game

12.0

10.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.5

30.4

Rebound Margin

+9.2

+4.0

- Defense:

MarylandLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

68.0

65.0

Opp. FG%

41.8%

37.2%

Opp. 3PT%

36.7%

29.2%

Steals Per Game

6.2

8.4

Blocks Per Game

5.0

2.4

- Ball Handling:

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.6 percent chance to win against Maryland.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 48 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Maryland. Per current metrics, Maryland is the third-highest ranked opponent (40th) on Louisville's schedule, behind Michigan State (17th) and Kentucky (16th)

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Maryland 71.

(Photo of Matt Cross: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Maryland State
City
Field, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Basketball
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Message For Florida

The Florida Gators hit rock bottom this past weekend in Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. Dan Mullen’s program looked completely out-classed on the road and fell to a dismal 4-5 on the year. Steve Spurrier, who led both Florida and South Carolina program’s during his coaching career, was on hand...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fgm#Cardinals#Blocks Donta Scott#Field Goal#Fga Per Game#Reb Per Game#Marylandlouisville Opp#Fg#Blocks Per Game#Espn#Michigan State#Imagn Content Services#Llc#Instagram
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pcpatriot.com

IT’S OFFICIAL! Brent Pry is Va. Tech’s new head football coach

Penn State defensive coordinator served as defensive graduate assistant for Tech in 1990s under Frank Beamer, Bud Foster; J.C. Price to serve as associate head coach/defensive line coach on Pry’s staff. BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced on Tuesday that Brent Pry...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Playoff Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the College Football Playoff. Saturday was a very eventful day in the College Football Playoff race, as several notable games took place across the country. Michigan beat Ohio State, Alabama escaped Auburn and Oklahoma State topped Oklahoma, among...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Five-star center Baye Fall updates recruitment

Five-star center Baye Fall is beginning to look at visits as he starts his junior season at Denver Prep Academy. Fall is currently being recruited hard by Arkansas, USC, Auburn among others and plans on taking visits to Kentucky, Auburn and Arkansas at some point during the year. “I haven't...
EDUCATION
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
543
Followers
925
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy