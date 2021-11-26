Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Maryland

NASSAU, Bahamas - Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Maryland (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship final on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins:

- Rankings:

- Team Leaders:

MarylandLouisville

Points

Eric Ayala (16.2)

Noah Locke (13.2)

Rebounds

Donta Scott (7.8)

Malik Williams (9.4)

Assists

Fatts Russell (3.8)

Jarrod West, Mason Faulkner (3.0)

Steals

Hakim Hart (2.2)

Jarrod West (2.0)

Blocks

Donta Scott (1.5)

Malik Williams (1.0)

- Scoring:

MarylandLouisville

Points Per Game

73.8

73.2

Field Goal %

43.2%

44.0%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.8/59.8

26.6/60.4

Three Point %

28.5%

31.5%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.5/22.8

7.8/24.8

Free Throw %

71.8%

65.6%

- Rebounding:

MarylandLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

41.5

41.2

Off. Reb Per Game

12.0

10.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.5

30.4

Rebound Margin

+9.2

+4.0

- Defense:

MarylandLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

68.0

65.0

Opp. FG%

41.8%

37.2%

Opp. 3PT%

36.7%

29.2%

Steals Per Game

6.2

8.4

Blocks Per Game

5.0

2.4

- Ball Handling:

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.6 percent chance to win against Maryland.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 48 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Maryland. Per current metrics, Maryland is the third-highest ranked opponent (40th) on Louisville's schedule, behind Michigan State (17th) and Kentucky (16th)

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Maryland 71.

